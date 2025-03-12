Top 10 California High School Baseball Third Basemen From The Class of 2025
It's no secret that California is a hotbed for baseball talent. Combine the ideal weather with the massive population and the Golden State has proven golden for professional and college scouts to find talent in droves.
The high school class of 2025 is loaded with third basemen that have turned heads and put their names firmly on the map when it comes to be among some of the top talent in the nation. For many of these players, a shot at the MLB Draft this summer is a real possibility.
Southern California makes up a majority of this list, with notables including Ethan Porter (Huntington Beach) and Kai Mault (Santa Barbara), but Northern California is not short of third base talent, with Granada's Mikey Boyd, Rocklin's Troy Ueltzen and Palma's Manuel Dorantes being the most notable NorCal players to have made the top 10.
Here is that list of the top 10 third basemen in California from the Class of 2025, based on the Prep Baseball Report ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball third base prospects from class of 2025
1. 3B/OF Ethan Porter, Huntington Beach
The 6-foot-2, 199 pound Oregon State commit batted .291 with four home runs and 21 RBIs for Huntington Beach last season in 103 at-bats. Porter is known for his ability to make hard contact, with a bat exit velocity topped at 101mph. Despite playing both infield and outfield, Porter's arm could make him a strong outfielder at the next level, with his velocity in the outfield being recorded to be around 90mph.
2. 3B/RHP Manuel Dorantes, Palma
The 6'2" recruit returns for his senior year and could look to raise his stock, as he is currently uncommitted and looking for a place to call home next season. A powerful bat, with an exit velocity as high as 98mph, and a strong arm from the hot corner (84mph infield velocity) could make Dorantes one to watch for this spring.
3. 3B/RHP Troy Ueltzen, Rocklin
The 6'2 prospect hit .337 with a home run and eight RBIs in 98 at-bats last spring, striking out 27 times while walking 11. In 11 at-bats so far this season, he is hitting .182 with three RBIs. Reaching throwing speeds of up to 80mph from the infield and having a 7.33 60-time, Ueltzen could be a key piece for Rocklin this season as it looks to build off of a 24-11 campaign from last spring.
4. 3B/OF Kai Mault, Santa Barbara High School
The UC Davis commit comes into his final season of high school and could look to make even more noise. Last season, Santa Barbara finished 18-7 and have started this season at 5-2-1. Mault could be pivotal in helping the Dons improve even more this spring.
5. 3B/1B Dominic Cadiz, Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks
The UCLA commit hit .350 with six home runs and 31 RBIs last spring, striking out 10 times while walking 13. So far this spring, he is hitting .200 through 15 at-bats in five games. Mostly a third baseman for ND, Cadiz is also capable of playing first base, a position he is very strong at as well.
6. 3B/RHP Lucas Schermer, Mira Costa
Despite playing in only 18 games last season, Schermer played well during the time he was available, finishing the campaign with a .306 batting average, two home runs and 13 RBIs in 49 at-bats, striking out 10 times while walking five. Committed to UC Irvine, a big season from Schermer could turn even more heads.
7. 3B/2B Mikey Boyd, Granada
Last spring, the Matadors were one of the best teams in the state, if not the entire nation, losing only one game en route to taking home the NorCal title. The 6'0" Fresno State commit was a big part of it, hitting .396 with four home runs and 35 RBIs in 101 at-bats, striking out nine times while walking 19. Boyd could take on an even bigger role this season, and could look to embrace that.
8. 3B/RHP Kalani Jauregui, Eastlake
The 6'2" San Diego State commit hit .371 with a pair of home runs and 18 RBIs in 89 at-bats last season, striking out 10 times while walking 10 times. The Titans went 22-7 last season and with Jauregui having another year of experience under his belt, he could look to have another breakout spring.
9. 3B/1B Jaeden Toki, Etiwanda
Last spring, the Long Beach State commit hit .354 with two home runs and 23 RBIs in 79 at-bats last spring, striking out 21 times while walking 14. Through five games to begin this season, he is hitting .308 with a home run and three RBIs in 13 at-bats. Having a powerful bat, with an exit velocity as high as 92.5mph, Toki is a touhg out while also having a vacuum glove in the field.
10. 3B/RHP Christopher Romo, Eleanor Roosevelt
Currently uncommitted, Romo could look to have a strong season to cap off his prep career and find a good fit for next season so he can continue his baseball career. With a strong arm (88mph infield throw velocity) and a solid bat (96mph exit velocity), Romo could be considered the total package.