Top 15 Bay Area Girls High School Basketball Rankings (1/14/2025)
With 2025 now in full swing, teams all across the Bay Area are hungrier than ever to make a name for themselves and prove that they belong in the upper tier of the California high school sports scene. As the playoff push ensues, time is of the essence for teams to pick up big wins and set themselves a part from the rest.
From the perennial contenders who continue to show that they are the best of the best to the teams that are seeing success after some seasons of struggle, the girls high school basketball landscape in the Bay Area has been an interesting one so far. But with a new week of games in store, let's take a look at which teams are currently in the top 15.
1. Archbishop Mitty (11-1)
The juggernauts of California, and at times the whole nation, continue to roll, with their lone loss coming against Ontario Christian. Have won two straight since then and will look to keep things going against Presentation. Lost star McKenna Woliczko to a torn ACL and will be without her the rest of the year.
2. Carondelet (13-3)
A great year for the Cougars continues, with their only three losses coming against out of area teams in tournaments, including a loss to 2024 state champion Etawanda. Got back on track with a win over Monte Vista in their last game. Face San Ramon Valley in their next matchup.
3. Acalanes (15-1)
After a dominant year last season, the Dons once again are a team to beat, with only one loss so far this year that came against South Medford. Have won four straight since that loss, and will face Northgate in their next matchup.
4. Pinewood (7-2)
Lost to Folsom for their second loss of the season on January 4, but have since won two straight, beating University and Salesian. Face Priory in their next game and will look to add onto their winning streak.
5. San Ramon Valley (12-2)
Following a December 28 loss to Acalanes, the Wolves have been unstoppable since the New Year, having rattled off four straight wins against Marin Catholic, Oakland Tech, Alameda and Dougherty Valley. Face Carondelet at home next, a pivotal game for their season.
6. Cardinal Newman (13-3)
Six straight. Since a tough loss sustained against Clovis on December 21, the Cardinals have managed to regroup and pick up big wins over JSerra Catholic, Bishop's, Windsor, Rancho Cotate among others. Face Maria Carrillo next and will hope to keep the success going.
7. Sacred Heart Cathedral (11-1)
Only one loss, to Acalanes, is on the Fightin' Irish's ledger so far as they have been red-hot all season long. Have won three straight with a home game against St. Ignatius next.
8. Oakland Tech (8-6)
What a challenging schedule that the Bulldogs have played this year. Despite losing four straight between December 27 and January 3, three of those losses came in tournament play to Mater Dei, Saint Mary's (Stockton) and Clovis. Have since won two straight, beating Redwood and Fremont.
9. Priory (10-1)
Lost first game of the season, but have since won 10 straight, picking up big wins over teams such as Saint Francis, Clovis North, Vanden and Los Gatos among others. Will look to keep the streak going against Pinewood.
10. Bishop O'Dowd (7-5)
Have lost two out of their last three, losing to Tualatin and South Medford but got back on track with a win over Castro Valley. Face Piedmont on January 14 in a game that could create major momentum for the Dragons the rest of the season.
11. Piedmont (12-1)
Have not lost since December 27, where they dropped a tournament game to Mission Hills. Since then however, the Highlander have won six straight, beating California (twice), Oak Ridge, Clayton Valley, San Leandro and Liberty. Will play a big game against O'Dowd on Tuesday.
12. St. Ignatius (7-5)
Have lost four out of their last six, but three of those losses came in a tournament to Xaverian, Camas and Lake Washington, all out of state teams. Won two straight against Redwood and Valley Christian to kick off the new year before losing to Mitty in their last game. Will look to get back on track against Sacred Heart Cathedral.
13. St. Francis (12-2)
Did not lose their first game of the season until December 30, when the Lancers lost a close battle to Priory in a tournament. Lost by one point to Sacred Heart Cathedral in their last game and will look to get back into the win column against Valley Christian.
14. Valley Christian (11-3)
Lost first two league games to Mitty and St. Ignatius in back-to-back games. Only other loss aside from those two was against Buchanan in their second game of the season. Face Saint Francis next game in what now is a pivotal game to get back on track in the West Coast Athletic League.
15. Clayton Valley Charter (11-5)
After losing to Piedmont in first game of the new year, the Ugly Eagles have since won four straight, beating teams such as Salesian, College Park, Mt. Diablo and Miramonte. With a game against Alhambra next on their schedule, the Ugly Eagles will be ready to earn another win.