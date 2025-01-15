Top 15 Bay Area high school boys basketball rankings (1/14/2025)
The high school boys basketball season in the Bay Area is starting to get real interesting. With the calendar now in 2025, focus begins to shift fully to league play and picking up enough wins in order to earn both a California playoff spot and a chance to fight for a state championship.
Talent has been endless this season, with many of the Bay's perennial contenders continuing to show out and dominate while others have worked tirelessly to turn the tables and get back to relevance. All teams from the Bay Area, from North Coast Section to Central Coast Section all the way to the city schools, are eligible for rankings so without further ado, let's take a look at how teams are faring so far this year.
Bay Area Boys Basketball Top 15
1. Archbishop Riordan (11-1)
Since losing its first game of the season to JSerra Catholic, the Crusaders have gotten back to their winning ways with wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral and Bellarmine in their last two games. Have a big WCAL game against Serra coming up.
2. Salesian College Prep (14-1)
Last season's state runner ups continue to be the big dogs of the Bay Area, with eight straight wins following their first loss of the season to Riordan earlier in the season. Senior Alvin Loving has evolved into the star of the team.
3. De La Salle (15-1)
Harvard-Westlake gave the Spartans issues, but when it comes to the Bay Area, De La Salle can't be touched as it continues to be the kings of EBAL. Beat Monte Vista 58-30 in their last game.
4. Dublin (16-1)
Have won four in a row and have looked like a legit team to beat in EBAL. De La Salle is looking like its biggest competitor, but the Gaels have looked very strong. Beat Freedom 95-44 their last game.
5. San Ramon Valley (10-6)
Don't let the six losses fool you, each of those games were against tough opponents such as Riordan, Salesian and Clovis North. Have won three straight over Damien, Sunnyslope, Head-Royce and Dougherty Valley.
6. St. Ignatius (9-3)
If it wasn't for Riordan being as good as they are, SI would run San Francisco. Other than the losses to San Ramon Valley, Lincoln and Inderkum, the Wildcats have dominated. Beat Valley Christian 65-54 in their last game.
7. California (16-2)
What a turnaround for the Grizzlies this season. After going 12-15 last year, the Grizzlies have already surpassed their win total, only losing to Dublin and Foothill (Santa Ana) so far this year. Led by star senior Dane Wallace, the Grizzlies will look to continue their dominance in a rematch with Dublin.
8. Liberty (15-2)
Fell to Campolindo and Lincoln earlier in the season, but have since gotten hot again with a winning streak that is currently at 10. Beat Edison 87-53 in their last game.
9. Oakland Tech (12-4)
The return of star Ardarius Grayson has helped the Bulldogs remain near the top of the Oakland totem pole. However, the team has struggled over its last three games, losing two out of their last three. Lost to Weston Ranch 60-55 last game and will look to get back on track against Skyline.
10. Dougherty Valley (11-6)
Had its two game winning streak snapped in its last game, falling to San Ramon Valley 81-75. However, have had a tough schedule this year with games against teams such as Sierra Canyon, Salesian and Valley Christian. Will look to get back on track against Foothill (Pleasanton).
11. Archbishop Mitty (9-3)
Lost to Oakland Tech just before New Year's, but have started 2025 off red-hot, rattling off three straight big league wins. Beat Head-Royce, Serra and Valley Christian during that span. Play a pivotal game against Bellarmine their last time out.
12. Serra (9-3)
Have lost two straight WCAL games to Mitty and St. Ignatius and will look to get back on track against Riordan. Before the losing streak, they were on a seven game winning streak.
13. Moreau Catholic (11-2)
On a tear, currently on a 10 game winning streak, and have not lost a game since December 7 when they fell to Dougherty Valley. Beat Washington 83-65 in their last game and will look to keep things going against Kennedy in their next game.
14. Bellarmine (10-2)
Had its three game winning streak snapped against Riordan last game, losing 64-38. Before that however, the Bells had one three straight, including a big win over Saint Francis. Face Mitty in their next game.
15. Valley Christian (9-3)
It has been a tough run of luck for the Warriors, who are on a three game losing streak that dates back to December 28. During the skid, the Warriors have lost to Menlo-Atherton, Mitty and St. Ignatius. Face Saint Francis in their next game.