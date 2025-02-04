Top 25 California high school boys basketball rankings (2/3/2025)
Save for the Trinity-Mission League showcase hosted at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, competitive games for California's elite were far and few between.
There were a couple of big doozies: St. John Bosco edged Mater Dei and Sierra Canyon knocked off Notre Dame Sherman Oaks.
But much of the rest of the SBLive/High School on SI Top 25 teams are just fine tuning in lopsided wins. The post season is growing near.
The biggest news of the week had little to do with team rankings, but the individual achievement of Tounde Yessoufou, who broke the state career scoring record of DeMarcus Nelson of Vallejo/Sheldon from 2001-04.
Yessoufou, a 6-6 wing headed for Baylor, scored 95 points during the week, including 30 on Saturday which pushed his career total to 3,467, edging the mark of Nelson (3,462).
The celebration was grand for Yessoufou and the Knights, who are a definite state-title contender at 25-1 and No. 3 in this week's ranking.
Throughout the week, Yessoufou noted there was great pride in the record, but his No. 1 goal was to win the Knights' first state crown. After more than an hour of ceremony, signing autographs and finally talking with the media, Yessoufou said he had a very good feeling about his team's chances.
“I feel in my bones we’re about to win this whole thing,” Yessoufou said. “I’m a big believer when I feel something that it will happen. This year is about to be our year.”
Note: Only teams that play for a CIF State California title were considered for this rankings, thus eliminating Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, which can and will play for a mythical national title. Notes and rankings below from Southern Section teams supplied by SBLive's Tarek Fattal.
CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25 (1-27-2025)
1. Harvard-Westlake (24-1)
Wolverines are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Mission League tournament.
2. Eastvale Roosevelt (26-2)
Unbeaten in the Big VIII League.
3. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (25-1)
Win three straight by margins of 60, 52 and 31 as Tounde Yessoufou breaks state career scoring record. Three more regular-season lopsided wins look in store before playoffs begin.
4. St. John Bosco (23-4)
Tight win over Mater Dei at the Intuit Dome puts the Braves at 7-2 and in the driver's seat for Trinity League title.
5. Riordan (18-1)
Continued record-breaking West Catholic Athletic League season with three more lopsided wins by 43, 58 and 41. Never has the coveted WCAL been so dominated.
6. Sierra Canyon (20-4)
Trailblazers' defense gives them a chance to win any game, but the shot-making will be a question mark in the coming weeks.
7. Santa Margarita (20-5)
Kaiden Bailey led the Eagles to a huge win at JSerra Friday night.
8. Redondo Union (22-2)
Sea Hawks have a big one against Mira Costa Tuesday.
9. Salesian (21-2)
A 50-point win over St. Patrick-St. Vincent followed up with good, hard-fought game with vastly improved St. Mary's (61-50) was just what Pride needed.
10. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (20-5)
No Lino Mark. Knights lose to Sierra Canyon at the Intuit Dome. Tyran Stokes is learning how to become a leader.
11. La Mirada (22-4)
Strength of schedule through league play allows for other teams earning big wins to leapfrog LM.
12. JSerra (21-6)
Lions drop a pivotal league gamea at home to Santa Margarita.
13. De La Salle (21-3)
Two lopsided EBAL wins last week and tough game at California-San Ramon (20-4) on the horizon Friday.
14. Heritage Christian (24-3)
The Warriors could mess around and get pulled into the Open Division if the Southern Section makes the field 10 teams.
15. Mater Dei (19-7)
Despite the injuries, the Monarchs are a very dangerous team.
16. Montgomery (22-2)
Postseason can't come quick enough after wins of 24, 37 and 62.
17. Crespi (19-7)
Celts win big at Intuit dome over Alemany. Mission League tourney next.
18. Inglewood (23-6)
Unbeaten in the Ocean League.
19. Mira Costa (24-3)
Big, big game at Redondo Union on Tuesday. Revenge on the mind of the Mustangs.
20. Brentwood (23-4)
A sign of youth. Win over Windward early in the week and a loss to Campbell Hall Saturday at Intuit Dome.
21. Rancho Cucamonga (22-7)
Baseline League title up for grabs against Etiwanda Wednesday.
22. Lincoln-Stockton (22-2)
Tough win over Turlock (71-62), breezed past Kimball (79-37) and Lodi (69-49). Senior PG Donez Lindsey having great season at 14.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
23. Inderkum (21-1)
Up to 15-game win streak with three more wins, competitive ones over Weston Ranch (74-60) and Vista del Lago (78-70).
24. St. Anthony (17-6)
Saints playing their best ball at the best time.
25. San Marcos (21-3)
San Diego Section power led by two-man guard play of Jalen Williams (19.3 ppg) and Richie Ramirez (16-3).