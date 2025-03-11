Top 25 California Southern Section high school baseball rankings (3/10/2025)
The rain will pour for a majority of this week in the Southland, which will keep games from being played. But up until this week there have been some great matchups, results and surprises already.
Oaks Christian's Quentin Young hit a walk-off homer to beat Harvard-Westlake. Foothill rises after an impressive win over Villa Park. Calabasas joins the fold after win over Chaminade. Harvard-Westlake drops after four-game losing stretch.
St. John Bosco and Torrance drop.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, MARCH 10
1. Corona (4-0)
Panthers look like national champs.
2. Huntington Beach (1-0)
Jared Grindlinger is all the rage.
3. Santa Margarita (5-0)
Eagles are loaded and unbeaten.
4. La Mirada (5-1)
Only loss is to Corona. Travis Friend has a hot bat.
5. Crespi (5-0)
Crespi was idle last week. Mission League opener this week against Notre Dame.
6. JSerra (3-1)
Lions were idle last week.
7. Vista Murrieta (5-0-1)
Broncos are unbeaten with games against Etiwanda and Yucaipa coming.
8. Orange Lutheran (4-1)
Lancers were idle last year.
9. Foothill (6-1)
Knights shoot up the rankings with an impressive win over Villa Park. Gavin Lauridsen has been stellar from the mound.
10. Harvard-Westlake (3-4)
Four straight losses. The last two to West Ranch and Oaks Christian.
11. Villa Park (5-2)
Spartans have lost two straight.
12. Royal (6-1)
Highlanders haven't played great competition, but are handling business as they should - showing they can focus.
13. Sierra Canyon (4-2)
Back-to-back shutout wins over Granada Hills and El Camino Real. Now, Loyola to start Mission League play.
14. West Ranch (5-3)
Wildcats beat Harvard-Westlake 8-7, which should give them confidence heading into Foothill League competition.
15. Mater Dei (6-0)
A nice 13-5 win over Bishop Gorman last week keeps the Monarchs unbeaten. Still no games against California teams yet.
16. Calabasas (5-2)
The Coyotes have outscored opponents 41-23 and are 4-0 at home. Recent win over Chaminade gets Calabasas into the latest Top 25.
17. Oaks Christian (5-2)
After a shaky start, the Lions are picking things up. Three straight wins, including a win over Harvard-Westlake thanks to a walk-off homer from Quentin Young.
18. Aquinas (2-0)
Falcons were idle last week.
19. Chaminade (4-2)
Eagles have lost two of their last three heading into Mission League play.
20. Millikan (3-4)
Rams drop two straight to Capistrano Valley and Servite (in extras).
21. Notre Dame/SO (2-4)
Knights are rolling into Mission League play against Crespi looking for confidence.
22. Newbury Park (4-1)
Panthers were idle last week.
23. El Dorado (6-2)
Seniors Jake Vanderzee and Aiden McNaughton lead the way. 10 hits each in eight games.
24. Norco (3-2)
Norco has won two out of its last three. Good litmus test against St. John Bosco and Corona coming up.
25. St. Francis (5-2)
Golden Knights have outscored their opponents 30-13 and are 4-0 at home.
DROPPED OUT: St. John Bosco, Torrance
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: