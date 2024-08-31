Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 1 (8/30/24)
High school football scores from Week 1 (Aug. 29-30) in the CIF Southern Section Top 25.
Here are the Week 1 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
JSerra 35, Aquinas 7 : Lions move to 2-0 and look strong.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
NOTE: No.1 Mater Dei (1-0) and No. 3 Mission Viejo (2-0) are on BYE
St. John Bosco 71, Eastwood (TX) 14
Orange Lutheran 45, Rancho Cucamonga 14
Santa Margarita 31, Corona Centennial 15: Trent Mosley had nine catches for 217 yards and three TDs.
Servite 37, Murrieta Valley 17: Quaid Carr rushed for 166 yards and two TDs.
Sierra Canyon 35, Oaks Christian 10
Gardena Serra 36, Warren 0: Game called at halftime. QB Madden Iamaleava and WR Jace Brown were not at the game. Rumors have been circling about their departure from the program.
Los Alamitos 49, Narbonne 6
Chaparral 49, Apple Valley 28
Carlsbad 33, Palos Verdes 7
Upland 34, Norco 17
San Diego Lincoln 42, Long Beach Poly 14
Oxnard Pacifica 44, Oxnard 7
Newbury Park 35, Arroyo Grande 7
San Clemente 30, Oak Ridge 23
Damien 30, Loyola 29: Cubs drop second straight game by one point.
