High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 1 (8/30/24)

Top 25 high school football scores and notable stats from Week 1 in the CIF Southern Section, Aug. 29-30.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Orange Lutheran’s Steve Chavez.
Orange Lutheran’s Steve Chavez. / Tarek Fattal

High school football scores from Week 1 (Aug. 29-30) in the CIF Southern Section Top 25.

Here are the Week 1 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

JSerra 35, Aquinas 7 : Lions move to 2-0 and look strong.

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

NOTE: No.1 Mater Dei (1-0) and No. 3 Mission Viejo (2-0) are on BYE

St. John Bosco 71, Eastwood (TX) 14

Orange Lutheran 45, Rancho Cucamonga 14

Santa Margarita 31, Corona Centennial 15: Trent Mosley had nine catches for 217 yards and three TDs.

Servite 37, Murrieta Valley 17: Quaid Carr rushed for 166 yards and two TDs.

Sierra Canyon 35, Oaks Christian 10

Gardena Serra 36, Warren 0: Game called at halftime. QB Madden Iamaleava and WR Jace Brown were not at the game. Rumors have been circling about their departure from the program.

Los Alamitos 49, Narbonne 6

Chaparral 49, Apple Valley 28

Carlsbad 33, Palos Verdes 7

Upland 34, Norco 17

San Diego Lincoln 42, Long Beach Poly 14

Oxnard Pacifica 44, Oxnard 7

Newbury Park 35, Arroyo Grande 7

San Clemente 30, Oak Ridge 23

Damien 30, Loyola 29: Cubs drop second straight game by one point.

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

