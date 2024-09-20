High School

Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 4 (9/20/24)

Top 25 high school football scores and notable stats from Week 4 in the CIF Southern Section, Sept. 19-21

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Jaden Nickens of Sierra Canyon
Jaden Nickens of Sierra Canyon / Tarek Fattal

Here are the Week 4 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.

Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday and Saturday night's games.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

Oaks Christian 13, Gardena Serra 6: Oaks' junior Davon Benjamin had a pick-six that made the scoring difference in the game. Joseph Peko was a disruptor upfront with four sacks in a big win for the Lions in front of Oregon football coach Dan Lanning.

Murrieta Valley 62, Riverside King 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Mater Dei, St. Frances (MD)

St. John Bosco, Pittsburg

Mission Viejo, Basha (AZ)

JSerra, Damien

Santa Margarita, Leuzinger

Chaparral, Great Oak

Murrieta Valley, ML King

Cathedral, Narbonne

Oak Hills, St. Bonaventure

Los Alamitos, Clovis North

San Clemente, Chino Hills

Downey, Red Mountain (AZ)

Inglewood, Oxnard Pacifica

Vista Murrieta, Temecula Valley

Tustin, Yorba Linda

Millikan, Cabrillo

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Orange Lutheran, Sierra Canyon

Corona Centennial, Liberty (AZ)

