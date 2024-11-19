Top 25 high school boys basketball forwards/wings in CIF Southern Section, LA City Section
Some of the nation's best high school basketball players reside in Southern California, specifically in the CIF Southern Section which spans five counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside County.
Historically, the City Section has had tremendous talent, too ... and still does, but most of the best boys basketball players compete in the CIF Southern Section for programs like St. John Bosco, Harvard-Westlake, Eastvale Roosevelt and Mater Dei.
In the City, the top flight programs include Westchester and Chatsworth, both of which boast the sons of former City legends and NBA pros. Tajh Ariza plays at Westchester and Alijah Arenas plays at Chatsworth - both are among the top recruits in the 2026 class.
It's no surprise to see recent standouts like Jared McCain of Corona/Centennial blossom at the NBA level as a rookie. McCain, who was California's Gatorade Player of the Year twice, played one year at Duke and is now making his presence known for the Philadelphia 76ers. Centennial is a CIF Southern Section school.
McCain is just ONE recent example of how good prep basketball is in SoCal, where you could see a future star before they're playing on TV ...
Here are the best forwards/wings to keep an eye on in the Southern and City Sections as we head into the 2024-25 high school basketball season.
BEST FORWARD/WINGS TO WATCH
1. Nik Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, Sr. (Duke)
Every coach's dream player. Khamenia hovers around 6-foot-8, plays a fundamental game with toughness, and can score inside and out. He's also a proven winner at the high school and international level.
Khamenia averaged 14 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists per game last season as a junior en route to Harvard-Westlake's second straight CIF State Open Division title.
2. Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame/SO, Jr. (5-star)
Known as the nation's top forward in the class of 2026. Stokes is a projected lottery-pick-type talent that can do it all. The 6-foot-7 recruit has offers to Kentucky, Houston, Kansas, North Carolina, Texas and UCLA.
Stokes transferred to Notre Dame from Prolific Prep after winning the U17 FIBA World Championships this past summer.
3. Tajh Ariza, Westchester, Jr.
Ariza has earned a 5-star rating from 247Sports. He's 6-foot-8 and ranks No. 5 nationally in the 2026 class. What makes Ariza special is his ball skills at his size and length. Eric Bossi from 247Sports says Ariza is a 'monster talent'.
4. Christian Collins, St. John Bosco, Jr.
Collins is a Top 15 prospect out of the 2026 class with an impressive combination of length and skill. Collins joins St. John Bosco after playing at St. Bernard his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Collins, a 5-star prospect, has offers to Kansas, Alabama, Oregon, USC and UCLA.
5. Gene Roebuck, La Mirada, So.
Roebuck was the best freshman in California last year, averaging 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game en route to the team's Gateway League championship.
Roebuck was also named Gateway League MVP.
6. BJ Davis Ray, JSerra, Sr. (SMU)
One of the Southland's top newcomers from Texas. Ray recently committed to SMU and has a dynamic game that JSerra coach Keith Wilkinson compared to Paul George. Ray is listed at 6-foot-6, 190 pounds.
7. Brannon Martinsen, JSerra, Jr.
Martinsen has been an All-CIF player in his first two seasons of high school at Mater Dei, but now he's at JSerra. He averaged 17.3 points and 5.7 points per game as a sophomore, which earned him Trinity League co-MVP honors.
He scored 20 or more points 13 times last season.
8. Dillan Shaw, Heritage Christian, Sr. (Saint Mary’s)
Shaw is ranked the No. 10 prospect in California. According to Saint Mary's release when Shaw signed, he's the highest rated (according to 247Sports) high school commit to Saint Mary's in program history.
9. Nate Garcia, Damien, Sr. (Cal Baptist)
The big fella. Garcia averaged 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds last season for the Spartans. Garcia is listed a 7-feet.
10. Douglas Langford, St. Pius, Sr. (Harvard)
Langford will be the top dog for St. Pius this upcoming season after being a big part to the program's 10-0 Del Rey League championship, which earned them a berth to the CIF Southern Section Open Division
11. Tae Simmons, Heritage Christian, Sr. (San Diego St.)
Tae Simmons is like a high school version of Blake Griffin. Ultra athletic with broad shoulder and a physical game.
12. Peyton White, Crespi, Sr. (Nevada)
One of high school basketball's hardest workers. No player epitomizes hard hat and lunch pail more than Peyton White. The 6-foot-6 forward has developed a nice jump shot to go along with his strength and athleticm.
White will be entering his fourth straight year as a varsity starter at Crespi.
13. Chris Nwuli, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
Nwuli is a newcomer to Sierra Canyon. He plays with intensity that's garnered him offers to Louisville, USC, UCLA and TCU. Nwuli transferred from Bishop Gorman in Nevada.
14. Brandon Benjamin, Anaheim Canyon, Sr. (San Diego)
One of the best players in Orange County. Benjamin is back at Canyon after a year at Mater Dei. Benajamin averaged 14 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior.
15. Brayden Kyman, Santa Margarita, Jr. (Washington St.)
Kyman is a 6-foot-8 forward that can shoot the three, score off the dribble and is comfortable operating inside the key.
16. Parker Jefferson, Inglewood, Sr.
Jefferson is a new import from Texas and will compliment Jason Crowe Jr. and Inglewood well. Jefferson has a soft touch from range, but can also hit you with some nice post move combos, too.
Jefferson (6-foot-9) holds offers to Minnesota, USC and Iowa.
17. Dallas Washington, Santa Margarita, Sr. (Long Beach St.)
Washington is a long, athletic forward at 6-foot-8, 200 pounds. Versatile player that can be disruptive with his length defensively.
18. Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
Cofield is a 6-foot-5 wing with a next-level body. While Cofield can shine offensively, his calling card is perimeter defense with the combination of length, athleticism and strength. Also a good rebounder.
19. Josh Irving, Pasadena, Jr.
Irving has picked up more college attention within the past year, especially after growing to 6-foot-10. At Section 7 in Arizona, he averaged 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He notched a 23 and 12 game on Friday, including 13 (of 16) free throws.
20. Chris Sanders, Redondo Union, So.
Sanders is poised for a breakout sophomore season. He's very athletic and has tremendous upside due to his size and length. Sanders is good for a highlight dunk or two on any given night.
21. Nick Welch, Rolling Hills Prep, So.
Welch was one of California's best freshman bigs last season. Listed at 6-foot-8, Welch will look to be more physical and assertive after learning the ropes as a freshman last season.
22. Jeremiah Profit, Temecula Valley, So.
Profit averaged 19.5 points per game last season and led Temecula Valley to a CIF Southern Section Division 4A title as a freshman. He was named the CIF 4A Player of the Year.
Profit already has offers to Long Beach State and TCU.
23. Zach White, Notre Dame/SO, Jr.
It's hard to believe has two more seasons in high school. He's grown to 6-foot-6 and is an A+ athlete that impacts the game defensively with his length and athleticism. White runs like a gazelle and has improved his jump shot from downtown.
The ultimate team player on a roster with Lino Mark and Tyran Stokes.
24. EJ Vernon, Crossroads, Sr.
Vernon is listed at 6-foot-8 and has a physical presence on the floor. He will be the Roadrunners' go-to player along with point guard Coco Britt.
25. Trent Minter, Los Alamitos, Sr.
The savvy senior was first-team all-everything in Orange County as a junior. He was also an All-CIF selection and Surf League co-MVP. Minter is a 6-foot-6 wing that will lead a crop of seniors at Los Al.
HONORABLE MENTION
David Abisogun, Fairmont Prep, Jr.
Maximo Adams, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
Drew Anderson, Santa Margarita, Jr.
James Bass, Campbell Hall, Sr.
Zion Booker, Etiwanda, Sr.
Blake Davidson, Mater Dei, Jr.
Owen Eteuati-Edwards, Arcadia, Fr.
Jarne Eyenga, JSerra, Sr.
JJ Harris, Windward, Sr.
Aman Haynes, St. Anthony, Sr.
Jacob Majok, Crean Lutheran, Jr.
Austin Maziasz, Westlake, Sr.
Aaron Salo, Village Christian, Jr
Kawaika Suter, Rolling Hills Prep, Jr.
Jonas Thurman, Chaminade, Sr.
Bourgeois Tshilobo, Alemany, Sr.
Taj Unuahkalu, Chatsworth, Sr.
Wesley Waddles, Viewpoint, Sr.
Howie Wu, St. John Bosco, Jr.
