Top Bay Area boys basketball games for the weekend of January 10
Another weekend of good basketball is in store in the Bay Area this weekend. With the calendar having now flipped to January, the stakes are as high as ever as California high school teams begin to tighten things up ahead of a playoff push with the goal of making it all the way to the state championship.
Many ranked teams will take the floor this week and look to keep their recent run of success going. And with Friday and Saturday featuring full days of action, let's highlight and list some of most notable boys basketball games happenining in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 48 hours.
Friday
#6 St. Ignatius (8-3) vs. #8 Valley Christian (9-2)
#1 Archbishop Riordan (10-1) vs. #5 Bellarmine College Prep (10-1)
#2 De La Salle (14-1) vs. Monte Vista (Danville) (12-5)
#3 Dublin (14-1) vs. Livermore (13-3)
#9 California (15-2) vs. #24 Amador Valley (13-2)
#10 San Ramon Valley (9-6) vs. #14 Dougherty Valley (11-5)
#13 Liberty (14-2) vs. Edison (8-7)
#16 Archbishop Mitty (8-3) vs. #12 Junipero Serra (9-2)
#17 Redwood (7-4) vs. Branson (8-7)
#19 Saint Mary's (13-3) vs. Albany (10-3)
#20 Menlo-Atherton (8-3) vs. Hillsdale (5-8)
#22 Campolindo (10-4) vs. Miramonte (8-6)
#23 Oakland (10-4) vs. Skyline (5-12)
#25 Ygnacio Valley (9-6) vs. Las Lomas (6-8)
Saturday
#3 Dublin (14-1) vs. Freedom (3-12)
#4 Salesian College Prep (13-1) vs. Curie (12-4)
#7 Oakland Tech (12-3) vs. Weston Ranch (6-8)
#17 Redwood (7-4) vs. Marin Catholic (7-9)
#21 Clayton Valley Charter (9-5) vs Pittsburg (7-6)
#23 Oakland (10-4) vs. Santa Cruz (5-7)
#24 Amador Valley (13-2) vs. Sacramento (7-7)