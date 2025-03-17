Top performances in California high school softball (March 10-15)
Now that basketball season is over in California, focus is now fully to the diamond. Another week of action brought some more big performances up and down the Golden State.
Here are 20 of the top individual softball standouts from games played on March 10-15.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school softball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from: Sacramento Bee, Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
Autumn Baxman, a junior at Fort Bragg, went 3-for-3 with five runs scored and an RBI in a 28-5 win over Santa Rosa on March 11. In two games this season, she is batting 1.000 with four RBIs in six at-bats.
Jayne Bender, a sophomore at Flintridge, went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI in a 16-2 win over Westridge on March 11, 1-for-1 with three RBIs in a 15-2 win over La Jolla on March 14 and 1-for-2 in a 2-1 loss to El Camino on March 15.
Jasmine Booker, a junior at Pacific Grove, went 3-for-4 with a run scored in a 3-2 loss to Aptos on March 11. Despite a loss, she led the team in hits for the day and made up 40% of the hits that Pacific Grove got in the game. To start off the new season, she is hitting .818 with two RBIs in 11 at-bats.
Maya Briones, a senior at Irvington, went 3-for-4 with an RBI in a 17-6 win over Deer Valley on March 11. So far this season, she is hitting .833 with six doubles, two triples and seven RBIs in 12 at-bats.
Alanna Clincy, a junior at Willow Glen, struck out 15 batters in seven innings in a 1-0 win over Clovis West on March 15, allowing only one hit while walking three and in a 6-2 win over Encinal the same day, struck out the side in one inning of work. So far this season, she is 3-0 in four appearances with a 0.00 ERA and has the Rams sitting at 4-0 to begin the season.
Sam Conan, a senior at Serrano, combined for six hits and four RBIs in two games last week, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs in a 13-8 win over JW North on March 10 and 3-for-4 with a run scored and 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs in a 19-8 win over Granite Hills on March 11. To start off this season, Conan is hitting .941 with 14 RBIs in 17 at-bats.
Gracie Gillis, a freshman at Strathmore, struck out seven in a 5-3 loss to Farmersville on March 10, 16 over seven innings of work in an 11-2 win over Orosi, 11 in five innings of work in a 17-2 win over Orosi on March 12, five in three innings of work in an 11-0 win over Kings Christian on March 12 and 11 in five innings of work in a 17-0 win over Alpaugh on March 15.
Lola Jones, a sophomore at Hillsdale, struck out eight batters through seven innings of a work in a 5-2 win over Menlo-Atherton. In the game, she allowed five hits, two runs and three walks. So far this season, she is 2-1 with a 5.92 ERA in five appearances.
Luna Lopez, a senior at Mountain House, struck out 17 through seven innings of work in a 3-0 win over East Union on March 11, allowing only two hits and two walks. In a 5-4 loss to Central Catholic on March 13, she struck out six over 8.2 innings, allowing nine hits, five runs (four earned) while walking three. So far this season, she is 9-2 with a 1.14 ERA in 13 appearances, having struck out 112 batters in 73.2 innings of work.
Lilly Markines, a sophomore at Homestead, went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in a 22-1 win over Lynbrook on March 11 and 2-for-3 with a run scored in a 4-0 win over Half Moon Bay on Feb. 14. Hitting .714 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs in seven at-bats through three games so far this season.
Natalie Minkler, a senior at Glendale, struck out 16 batters over seven innings in a 6-5 win over Lynwood on March 10, allowing six hits, five runs (two earned) and a walk and in an 11-1 win over Van Nuys on March 15, she struck out five batters in five innings. So far this season, she is 6-4 with a 4.54 ERA.
Emjay Peck, a junior at Viewpoint, struck out 11 batters in five innings in a 10-0 win over Fatih Baptist on March 10. So far this season, she is 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA, having picked up 71 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched.
Kadyn Sanchez, a junior at Santa Clara-Oxnard, struck out 15 batters in seven innings of work in a 5-1 win over Bishop Diego on March 13, allowing only one hit and an unearned run. So far this season, she is 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five starts, picking up 71 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched.
Elli Santana, a senior at Colusa, went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs in a 9-2 win over University Prep on March 13. Currently hitting .857 with seven RBIs in 14 at-bats, Santana's strong play has been a big reason for Colusa's undefeated start to the new season.
Anya Shah, a freshman at Notre Dame-San Jose, struck out 15 batters in seven innings of work in a 5-1 win over Lincoln on March 10, allowing only five hits and a run. So far this season, she is 4-0 with a 2.14 ERA in seven appearances.
Julia Simon, a junior at Presentation, had five RBIs in two games last week, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI in a 12-0 win over El Camino on March 11 and 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run and four RBIs in a 12-9 win over Half Moon Bay on March 13. So far this season, she is hitting .706 with two home runs, two doubles, three triples and 15 RBIs in 17 at-bats in seven games.
Regan Steele, a senior at Westmont, struck out 13 batters in seven innings of work in a 3-1 win over Live Oak on March 11, allowing seven hits while walking two and allowing one run. So far this season, she is 0-0 with a 2.52 ERA in six appearances.
Alyssa Tham, a freshman at Saratoga, went 3-for-4 with two runs and a double in a 6-5 win over Prospect on March 11 and 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs in an 11-3 loss to Leland on March 13. So far this season, she is hitting .700 with a double, triple and three RBIs in 10 at-bats
Abby Warren, a junior at Miramonte, struck out five in two innings of work in a 16-4 win over San Lorenzo on March 10, allowing only one hit. In a 5-1 win over Head-Royce on March 13, she had 18 strikeouts in a seven inning one hitter. She currently has a 4-0 win-loss record with a 2.75 ERA in eight appearances so far this season.
Kloie Wetmore, a sophomore at South-Bakersfield, went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs in a 10-0 win over Kern Valley on March 10 and 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs in a 19-1 win over Rosamond on March 12. To start off the season, she is hitting .800 with seven doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs in 25 at-bats.