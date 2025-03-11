Top performances in California high school softball (March 3-8)
While the basketball season finishes up in California, the softball season is now in full swing, with teams all around the state vying to be the last ones standing come NorCal and SoCal playoffs.
Here are 20 of the top performances from up and down the state from games played on March 3-8.
Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school softball fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com and dylangrausz@gmail.com. Among reports attained from:Sacramento Bee, Bay Area News Group and MaxPreps.
March 3-8 California Top Softball Performers
Sam Conan, a senior at Serrano, combined for six hits in two games last week, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs in a 9-0 win over Barstow on March 4 and 4-for-4 with two runs scored in a 16-6 win over Arroyo Valley on March 7. Through four games to start the season, Conan is hitting 1.000 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Liliana Escobar, a junior at JSerra Catholic, struck out 42 batters in four appearances last week, striking out 17 while allowing only three hits over seven innings of work in an 8-1 win over Lakewood on March 7, striking out four over 2.2 innings of work while allowing only two hits in a 3-1 loss to Hamilton on March 7, seven over three innings of one hit ball in a 6-3 win over Rio Linda on March 8 and 14 over six innings of work (one hit, one run) in a 6-1 win over El Toro on March 8.
Mia Gonzalez, a senior at Buena Park, combined for 26 strikeouts in two appearances last week, striking out 10 in 6.1 innings while giving up two hits, three walks and three unearned runs in a 3-2 loss to Artesia on March 4 and striking out 16 over seven innings of one hit, one walk shutout ball in a 7-0 win over Nogales on March 7.
Sophia Gutierrez, a sophomore at Los Amigos, combined to strike out 19 batters in two appearances last week, striking out 12 over seven innings (one hit, two walks, two unearned runs) in a 7-2 win over Portola on March 3 and seven over seven innings of work in a 14-6 win over Corona del Mar on March 7 (seven hits, six runs-one earned, two walks).
Serenity Hernandez, a sophomore at Lincoln-San Jose, had seven hits in two games last week, going 4-for-5 with four runs scored and three RBIs in a 27-0 win over Hill on March 4 and 3-for-3 with four RBIs and one run scored in a 14-1 win over Cupertino on March 6. She is hitting .929 with 11 RBIs in 14 at-bats through three games played to begin the season.
Ashley James, a junior at Hillcrest, struck out 11 batters over seven innings of work in a 9-1 win over Ontario Christian on March 4, allowing four hits, one run and five walks. Has a 7-2 win-loss record with a 3.09 ERA in 12 appearances so far this season.
Addison Jones, a sophomore at Los Molinos, had nine hits in three games last week, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs in a 4-3 win over Biggs on March 6, 4-for-4 with three runs scored in a 7-3 win over Mt. Shasta on March 6 and 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs in a 6-1 win over Etna on March 8. Through five games this season, she is hitting .800 with five RBIs in 15 at-bats.
Savannah Lira, a senior at Fontana, went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two doubles and three RBIs in a 10-0 win over Miller on March 4. The nation's batting average leader, Lira is hitting 1.071 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 28 at-bats through eight games so far this season.
Analia Lopez, a sophomore at Rio Mesa, combined for 38 strikeouts in three games last week, striking out 10 over six innings of work in a 13-3 win over Newbury Park on March 3 (four hits, earned run, walk), 14 over seven innings of work in a 5-0 win over San Marcos on March 4 (one hit, three walks) and 14 over seven innings of work in a 7-0 win over San Marcos on March 7 (three hits, two walks).
Luna Lopez, a senior at Mountain House, combined for 26 strikeouts in three appearances last week, striking out 10 over seven innings of work in a 3-2 win over California on March 4 (six hits, earned run, walk), 11 over seven innings of work in a 9-0 win over Livingston (two hits, two walks) and five in an 11-4 win over Heritage on March 7 (four hits, earned run, three walks).
Kyleigh Mace, a junior at Archbishop Mitty, had 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Los Gatos on March 4, allowing five hits and walking two batters. Through five appearances so far, Mace has a 3-1 win-loss record with a 0.25 ERA.
Jackie Nettles, a freshman at Northridge Academy, went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-5 win over Hawthorne on March 8. Through the first four games of her high school career, she is hitting .867 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.
Breanna Pacheco, a senior at Nuview Bridge, went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 25-10 win over California Lutheran on March 3. Hitting .833 with eight RBIs in 12 at-bats through three games so far this season.
Kadyn Sanchez, a junior at Santa Clara, struck out 14 over five innings of work in a 20-0 win over Carpinteria on March 3, throwing a perfect game in the process. To start off this season, she is 3-0 win a 0.00 ERA in four appearances (all starts), with three no-hitters.
Elli Santana, a senior at Colusa, had nine hits in five games last week, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in a 12-2 win over Marysville on March 4, 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs in a 12-0 win over Corning on March 7, 2-for-2 with three runs scored in a 16-0 win over Oroville on March 7, 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI in a 10-0 win over Yreka on March 8 and scored two runs in an 11-1 win over Woodland Christian on March 8. Hitting .818 to start the new season.
Milania Thomas, a junior at Pasadena, went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a double and an RBI in a 26-9 loss to Oakwood on March 3 and 2-for-2 with two runs scored, two doubles and three RBIs in a 24-7 loss to Monrovia on March 4. Hitting .857 with a home run and 13 RBIs in 14 at-bats through six games played this season.
Sayuri Toledo, a junior at Cathedral City, had 18 strikeouts over six innings of work in a 3-1 loss to Coachella Valley on March 5, giving up four hits, three runs and five walks. Has a 1-4 win-loss record with a 4.10 ERA in five appearances so far this season.
Katie Wetteland, a senior at Rocklin, went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-0 win over Ponderosa on March 4 and 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs in an 11-2 win over Franklin on March 7. Hitting .583 with 21 RBIs in 24 at-bats through seven games so far this season.
Kloie Wetmore, a sophomore at South High School, had 13 hits in five games last week, going 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs in a 12-1 win over Kennedy on March 4, 3-for-4 with an RBI in a 7-2 win over Le Grand on March 7, 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two doubles, a triple and three RBIs in a 15-0 win over Firebaugh on March 7, 1-for-2 in a 14-1 loss to Hanford on March 8 and 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored in a 14-8 loss to Dinuba on March 8.
Emily Yoon, a freshman at El Dorado Hills, struck out 12 batters in two appearances last week, striking out 10 over seven innings of work in a 5-0 win over Yorba Linda on March 4 (two hits, one walk), and two in one inning of work in a 3-2 loss to Santiago on March 8.