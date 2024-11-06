Top QBs to watch in CIF Southern Section, LA City high school football playoffs
The high school football playoffs are here in the CIF Southern Section and Los Angeles City Section.
One of the most important positions in all of sports is the quarterback, and the same is true at the prep level - maybe even more so than any other level.
As we head into the postseason, here are the top signal callers to keep an eye on in the playoffs, which begin Friday, November 8.
TOP QBS IN PLAYOFFS
IN DIVISION 1
1. Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, Sr.
The 5-star quarterback has thrown 18 TDs and completing 65% of his throws heading into the Division 1 playoffs. Texas A&M commit.
2. Dash Beierly, Mater Dei, Sr.
The Washington-bound QB has thrown 18 TDs and no interceptions all season.
IN OPEN CITY
3. Jaden O'Neal, Narbonne, Jr.
Oklahoma commit is eyeing an Open Division title for the Gauchos. O'Neal has totaled 1,028 yards and seven TDs in five games.
IN DIVISION 2
4. Bear Bachmeier, Murrieta Valley, Sr.
Since coming back from injury, Bachmeier is 2-0 with six TDs and no INTs. He's also rushed for 114 yards and two TDs. The Stanford commit makes the Nighthawks a frontrunner to win Division 2.
5. Oscar Rios, Downey, Jr.
Rios has burst onto the scene as a huge breakout performer in 2024. He's thrown for 22 TDs and 2,412 yards after leading the Vikings to a 9-1 season. The team's only loss was in Arizona.
6. Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Jr.
Smigiel could be the best QB in the postseason, regardless of division. The Florida State commit has thrown for 38 TDs and just two INTs while completing 68% of his passes.
7. Isaiah Arriaza, Damien, Jr.
Known by many as the top QB in the San Gabriel Valley. Arriaza has tossed 27 TDs and more than 2,600 yards. He's also rushed for four TDs.
IN DIVISION I CITY
8. Jack Thomas, Palisades, Jr.
Dolphins QB has thrown 30 TDs and for 2,247 yards with a QB rating of 127.7
9. Diego Montes, Kennedy, Sr.
Montes has thrown for 1,836 yards and 19 TDs while rushing for 1,104 yards and 18 scores.
10. Liam Pasten, Eagle Rock, Jr.
Pasten leads a potent air attack for the Eagles, tossing for 2,575 yards and 25 TDs. He's also rushed for seven TDs.
IN DIVISION 3
11. Steele Pizzella, Notre Dame/SO, Sr.
The Washington State-commit has tossed for 2,245 yards and 25 TDs. He's also the team's leading rusher with 853 yards and seven TDs.
12. Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral, So.
The star-studded sophomore has thrown for 29 TDs and 2,400 yards. Jefferson has thrown just three INTs in 247 attempts.
IN DIVISION 4
13. Cole Leinart, Redondo Union, Jr.
In Leinart's six games, he's thrown nine TDs and just two picks. Son of Matt Leinart.
14. Corin Berry, Charter Oak, Jr.
Berry has thrown 32 TDs and amassed just under 2,800 yards at a 64% completion rate. Boston College commit.
15. Jackson Tyler, Thousand Oaks, Jr.
The junior standout has offers to Auburn, Georgia, Indiana and Colorado. He's thrown for 2,288 yards and 18 TDs and just three INTs.
IN DIVISION 5
16. Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, So.
Edmunds is one of the most coveted sophomores in the country. He's thrown 30 TDs and for 2,869 yards at a 63% clip.
IN DIVISION 6
17. John Sanders, St. Francis, Sr.
Sanders has been hurt this year, but he's back. While healthy, Sanders has thrown for 10 TDs and over 1,000 yards.
IN DIVISION 7
18. Josiah Dupree Boyd, Vista Del Lago, Fr.
Boyd has thrown 23 TDs and just two INTs as a freshman. One of few freshmen on this list.
IN DIVISION 8
19. Emiliano Villarreal, Rancho Christian, Sr.
The Rancho Cucamonga transfer has 20 TDs and 1,739 yards passing heading into the postseason.
IN DIVISION 9
20. Jesse Saucedo, Monrovia, Fr.
A freshman standout that's thrown for 2,105 yards and 20 TDs. Maybe the most impressive stat is just five INTs.
IN DIVISION 10
21. Bradley Cassier, St. Monica Prep, So.
Cassier is another top sophomore signal caller in SoCal who's tossed for 24 TDs and 1,866 yards with just four INTs.
IN DIVISION 11
22. Ethan LaSecla, Grace Brethren, Sr.
Lasecla can do it all. He's thrown for 2,025 yards and 22 TDs. He's also ran for 1,735 and 29 TDs this season. One of the hidden gems of high school football this season.
IN DIVISION 12
23. Tanner Rollins, Mary Star, Jr.
Rollins has thrown for 2,249 yards and 29 TDs at a 67% completion rate.
IN DIVISION 13
24. Matthew Medina, South El Monte, Sr.
Medina has thrown for 24 touchdowns and 1,892 yards in nine games.
IN DIVISION 14
25. Avenn Ortiz, Duarte, Sr.
Ortiz is a dual-threat QB who's passed for 2,321 yards and 17 TDs. He's tallied 723 yards rushing and 10 TDs on the ground.
