Two California high schools to leave NIAA due to Nevada's ban of transgender athletes
According to a report by the Reno Gazette Journal's Jim Krajewski, the Nevada High School Athletic Association's (NIAA) ban on transgender athletes is forcing two California schools to no longer participate with the governing body.
Starting with the 2025 fall season, Northern California schools North Tahoe and Truckee have decided to leave the NIAA because of the association's vote to ban transgender athletes from playing in girls sports. As of now, South Tahoe High School will remain apart of the NIAA, per the report.
The Warriors have been a very successful high school football program out of the Northern California region of the state, with Truckee winning a total of 14 state championships in the NIAA. Truckee has won the NIAA's Class 3A state title the last three seasons, according to the report.
Per Krajewski's report, the move is being made by the two schools in accordance with California's laws that prohibits discrimination when it comes to sex or gender identity.
A move into California's CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) is where Truckee and North Tahoe are headed, as parents have been notified via a letter sent by the Truckee Tahoe Unified School District. Per the report, a full statement was released by Truckee Tahoe Unified School District's Superintendent Kerstin Kramer on the decision to leave the NIAA.
"Dear TTUSD Students and Families,
I'm writing to share an important update regarding our high school interscholastic athletics program. Effective with the start of the 2025/2026 school year, TTUSD High Schools will transition our interscholastic athletics affiliation from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).
"We understand how incredibly important high school sports are to so many of our students, families, and community members. Please know that this decision, while driven by our requirement to comply with California state law, was not taken lightly. Recent NIAA policy changes regarding student-athlete eligibility based solely on biological sex directly conflict with California laws protecting gender identity and expression, including AB 1955, which guarantees students’ rights to privacy and protects them from discrimination. Aligning with CIF ensures our compliance with state law. Our focus moving forward is to ensure our student-athletes can continue to participate in robust and competitive interscholastic programs within CIF. We understand this transition may raise questions, and our dedicated team of athletic directors, coaches, nurses, and district staff is working diligently to address any potential impacts on schedules, travel, and eligibility.
"We are working closely with the NIAA and CIF for a smooth transition and will share updates as details are finalized. An FAQ will be posted on our website soon, and a community update will be provided on May 16th. We are committed to keeping you informed during this process. Thank you for your understanding and support as we work through this change. We are dedicated to continuing to provide a wonderful athletic experience for our students while also complying with state laws and requirements.”
In April, the NIAA voted to ban transgender girls from partaking in girls sports, which they would have to prove their assigned designation of sex at birth if another schools brings the claim of the athlete being transgender.
Andy Villamarzo