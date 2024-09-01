Utah commit Wyatt Becker leads Sierra Canyon to bounce back victory
A week after dropping a road game to JSerra, Sierra Canyon bounced back with a dominant 35-10 victory over Oaks Christian on Friday night. Leading the offense was four-star senior quarterback Wyatt Becker.
The experienced Becker, who's played in 36 varsity games, was 14 of 20 passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 28 yards on the ground. Becker tossed both of his touchdown passes in the first half, helping Sierra Canyon build a 35-3 lead at the break.
After accumulating more than 20 scholarship offers, Becker announced his commitment to Utah in November of 2023. Becker took several visits to Utah before committing, including watching the Utes beat UCLA last season.
Becker was named MVP of the Mission League following his junior season in which he led the Trailblazers to the Southern Section Division 1 semifinal round, losing to eventual champion Mater Dei. He finished that season with 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
Three games into his senior season, Becker sits at 59 career touchdown passes and is closing in on 6,000 career passing yards. Becker and the Trailblazers will continue to take on the best teams Southern California has to offer over the coming weeks. They'll host St. John Bosco and Orange Lutheran over the next three weeks before beginning Mission League play with a trip to Chaminade.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.