Vote: Who is the CIF-Southern Section's top offensive lineman?
In any given year, many of California's top high school football prospects are offensive linemen hailing from the CIF-SS. And 2024 is no different.
Here's what we want to know: who do you think is the top offensive lineman in the Southern Section? Choose any candidate from last month's list of the section's top OLs, and vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Results will be announced in the following days.
MORE: MATER DEI'S TOMUHINI TOPUI VOTED TOP DL IN CIF-SS BY FANS
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.