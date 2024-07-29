California high school football: Top offensive linemen in CIF Southern Section
Southern California is a hotbed when it comes to high school football talent, especially when it comes to the big fellas up front - offensive linemen.
Recent names to dominate the line of scrimmage on Friday nights in the Southland include St. John Bosco's Wyatt Davis, Crespi's Hroniss Grasu, and Servite's Matt Kalil. All three were NFL-caliber linemen.
SBLive will be previewing the upcoming high school football season in the Southern and City Section by breaking down top players by position, pre-season rankings, and other hot-topic storylines ahead of Week 0, which is scheduled for Aug. 22-23 (Thursday-Friday).
This is a look at the top linemen to watch in the CIF Southern Section this fall, plus a few more.
1. Sam Utu, Orange Lutheran, Jr.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, Utu has been on the radar of college recruiters, scouts and pundits since he was a freshman. Coach Rod Sherman raves about Utu, who has 25 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon and USC.
2. Kodi Greene, Mater Dei, Jr.
The next man up front for the Monarchs is Kodi Greene, listed at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds. The outside tackle is ranked a top 5 prospect at his position for the class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Greene holds offers to Alabama, Michigan, Oregon and USC.
3. Jake Flores, JSerra, Sr. (Washington)
The BMOC at JSerra - big man on campus. Flores is a versatile lineman at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. His tape shows him doing it all, from smothering rushers to pulling and leading for his tailback.
4. Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (Michigan State)
Nichols is listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds at 17 years old and his best football is ahead of him. He also carries an impressive 4.38 GPA. He just committed to be a Spartan in June.
5. Sione Tohi, Mater Dei, Sr. (Arizona)
The big fella. Tohi is listed at 6-foot-3, 350 pounds. His size and skill earned him offers from Alabama, LSU and Auburn - but chose Arizona.
6. Maki Stewart, Millikan, Sr. (Arizona State)
Greg Biggins of 247Sports says Stewart is "one of the most talented and versatile offensive lineman out West," and cites Stewarts' ability to play right and left tackle - and slide inside at guard, too. Steward is listed at 6-foot-6, and hovers around 300 pounds.
7. Malik White, Rancho Cucamonga, Jr.
Arizona State, Louisville, San Diego State, Syracuse and Illinois are just some school wanting the services of 6-foot-5, 310-pound Makike
8. Blake Graham, Leuzinger, Jr.
A lean, mean 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman that's entertaining offers from Power 4 schools like Michigan, Miami, Colorado and SMU.
9. Elijah Vaikona, Santa Margarita, Sr. (USC)
This future Trojan is 6-foot-8, 360 pounds and burst onto the scene this past summer when he received his first Power 4 offer from Arizona. Vaikona will continue to get better after blooming late in his high school career.
10. Ashdon Wnetrzak, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (San Diego State)
Wnetrzak has been a standout - literally - since he was a freshman. He's listed at 6-foot-8, but might be closer to 6-foot-9. Whether it's clearing the way for RB Dane Dunn or protecting QB Wyatt Becker, Wnetrzak can do both.
A FEW MORE LINEMEN
Issac Adams, Cajon, Sr.
Mason Badgett, St. Bonaventure, Sr.
Joseph Boler, St. Paul, Sr.
Nathan Chow, Huntington Beach, Sr.
Matthew Driver, St. Bonaventure, Sr.
Drew Hill, Corona Centennial, Sr. (SMU)
Kevin Ilano, Simi Valley, Sr.
Joesph James, Oak Hills, Sr.
Matai Jefferson, Warren, Sr.
Gavin Jones, Servite, Sr.
Shane Katz, Chaminade, Jr.
Patrick Klink, Palos Verdes, Sr.
Jonah Leaupepetele, Apple Valley, Sr.
Aaron Montes, Roosevelt, Sr.
Sonny Pa’u, Mission Viejo, Sr.
Kyler Petronis, Crean Lutheran, Sr.
Liam Porter, Chaparral, Sr. (Davidson)
Daniel “DJ” Shipp Jr., Corona Centennial, Sr. (Minnesota)\
Reggie Terry, Serra Gardena, Sr.
Nathan Turk, Loyola, Jr.
Arion Williams, Orange Lutheran, Sr.
Henry Wonderlick, Villa Park, Sr.