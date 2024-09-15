Mater Dei's Tomuhini Topui voted top defensive lineman in the CIF-Southern Section by fans
It's time to talk about Tomuhini Topui as one of the top breakout stars, run-stoppers, and Defensive Player of the Year candidates in high school football.
Seeing as the Mater Dei junior was just voted the top defensive lineman in the CIF-Southern Section by fans, now is the perfect time.
Standing 6-3, 320, the 4-star recruit cracked Mater Dei's fearsome front seven rotation as a sophomore and accrued 25 Division I offers before this season began, including Georgia, USC, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. To be sure, Topui was already a bona fide national recruit before his junior year.
But 2024 is his official breakout season.
The reigning national champion Monarchs are 3-0 with convincing wins over Corona Centennial, another (disputed) reigning national champion in Bishop Gorman, and Kahuku. Topui totaled 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in their first two games, and scored a pick-six from midfield in the third.
In SBLive's coverage of the Bishop Gorman victory, onsite reporter Tarek Fattal wrote, "The key to Mater Dei's defensive attack is the big fella up front in Tomuhini Topui... In his first two games, Topui has commanded a double team from opposing offensive lines. Despite the focus to stop him, Topui is constantly in the backfield disrupting."
Topui amassed 8,970 votes in the fan vote, winning 57.5-percent of the polling. But he was not without strong competition. Serra (Gardena) edge rusher Khary Wilder, also a junior, racked up 6,251 votes, which was good for 40.1-percent.
Wilder was a factor for the Cavaliers as a freshman in 2022 with 29 tackles and five tackles for loss, and he really took off as a sophomore. In 2023, he dominated to the tune of 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and 29 QB-hurries, cementing himself as a high 3-star recruit and high major prospect. After getting his first offers from UNLV and Colorado State following his freshman year, Wilder was rewarded with offers from USC, Utah, Arizona, and Nebraska. Now an inch and 15 pounds larger as a junior at 6-4, 250, Wilder has recorded 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 12 QB-hurries through three games.
Up next for Topui and the Monarchs is Maryland powerhouse St. Frances Academy on Friday in their non-league finale, followed by a bye week.
Meet the rest of the candidates:
Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon): Wyatt tallied 14 sacks in 2023 and it could've been more if he played all four quarters of each game, but some lopsided games left him sidelined. The relentless pass rusher is versatile, strong, quick and a must double-team for opposing offensive lines.
Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, Sr. (USC): Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Lowe get easily compared to Kayvon Thibodeaux who also played at Oaks Christian. Lions coach Charlie Collins believes Lowe could be like KT down the road.
Richie Wesley, Sierra Canyon, So.: Wesley could end up being the No. 1 prospect in the country, if not, the West Coast when he's a senior. The defensive end impressed as a freshman last season, recording six sacks in his first two games before finishing with 9.5 sacks on the year. He already has offers to USC, Miami and Georgia.
Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei, Jr.: The big fella. Topui is listed at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and can provide major run-stopping power in college. That kind of size in high school is certainly a problem. He holds offers to Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida.
JJ Hanne, Santa Margarita, Sr. (Georgia): Hanne committed to Georgia this summer and possesses impressive versatility at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds. Greg Biggins from 247Sports says, "He took reps at tackle, edge and as a three-tech and shows the ability to play in multiple fronts and schemes."
Shaun Scott, Mater Dei: Scott is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds with offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. Oklahoma, USC and Texas are in the mix, too.
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, Sr. (San Diego State): Williams had an impressive 18.5 sacks in 16 games last season, and helping the Diablos to CIF-SS Division 2 title and CIF State Division 1-AA crown. Williams also talied 139 tackles, including a total of 39.5 for loss.
Anthony Jones, Crean Lutheran, Jr.: Jones could make the biggest leap this fall after a promising sophomore campaign at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with offers to Auburn, Michigan and Georgia. He recorded seven sacks in 11 games last season.
Simote Katoanga, JSerra, Jr.: Katoanga has a bevy of offers from Power 4 schools, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia and UCLA. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Katoanga is a commanding presence on the edge, but could slide inside when the Lions need it.
Kal-El Togafau, Rancho Cucamonga, Sr. (UNLV): UNLV commit had seven sacks in 11 games last season with 30 tackles. His 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame makes him a matchup nightmare for offensive linemen.
Scott Taylor, Loyola, Sr.: The epitome of a football player. Taylor plays defensive end and tight end for the Cubs. With the 'whatever it takes to win' approach, Taylor is a coach's dream. He had 77 tackles and six sacks in 2023.
Anthony Adams, Lawndale, Jr.
Noah Aiono, Roosevelt, Sr.: Has an offer from San Jose State.
Max Amasio, Leuzinger, Sr.: 2023 stats (at St. John Bosco) – 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 14 sacks.
Kameron Brown, Norco, Sr.: 3-star recruit with 12 offers, including San Diego State, Washington State, Boise State, and Boston College.
Tomas Cernius, Servite, Sr.: 2023 stats – 74 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.
Cole Cogshell, Muir, Sr. (BYU): 3-star BYU commit with 15 offers.
Tyrone Cullors, Vista Murrieta, Sr.: 2023 stats – 39 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks in eight games.
Kevonte Henry, Leuzinger, Sr.
Lucien Holland, Inglewood, Sr. (Boise State): 2023 stats – 67 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 12 QB-hurries, two fumble recoveries.
Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco, Jr.: 2023 stats – 86 tackles, eight tackles, 11.5 sacks, five passes defenses.
Jon Ioane, Tustin, So.
Mikhal Johnson, Sierra Canyon, Jr.: 2023 stats – 48 stats, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, eight QB-hurries.
Malachi Kindle, Cathedral, Sr.: 2023 stats – 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack.
Shane Klingelberg, Chaparral, Sr. (Southern Utah): 2023 stats – 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 16 QB-hurries, two forced fumbles.
Samu Moala, Leuzinger, Jr.: 2023 stats – 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, six QB-hurries, one interception.
Aquarius Moore, St. Paul, Sr.: 2023 stats – 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception.
Dabe Nwude, Palos Verdes, Jr.: 2023 stats – 25 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, 14 QB-hurries, one blocked punt.
Damion Ortiz, Cajon, Sr.: 2023 stats – 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks.
Matthew Perez, St. Bonaventure, Jr.: 2023 stats – 72 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 16 QB-hurries, one blocked punt.
Mays Pese, Bishop Diego, Sr.: 2023 stats – 63 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, seven QB-hurries.
Gavin Seguin, Huntington Beach, Jr.: 2023 stats – 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 18 QB-hurries.
Epi Sitanilei, St. John Bosco, Sr. (UCLA)
Izak Simpson, Simi Valley, Jr.: 2023 stats – 83 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five QB-hurries, one blocked field goal.
Ben Tameifuna, Corona Centennial, Jr.: 2023 stats – 27 tackles.
Bret Warner, Thousand Oaks, Jr.: 2023 stats – 29 tackles, two tackles for loss.
Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra, Jr.: 2023 stats – 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 29 QB-hurries.
