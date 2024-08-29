Vote: Who is the top high school lineman in California?
If California goes underrated for its output of high school football talent at any position, it's at the line of scrimmage.
Everyone knows that California is overflowing with elite talent at quarterback, receiver, and defensive back at all times. And the state's outputs of linebackers and running backs are usually considered top-tier as well.
However, in part due to positional overshadowing and in part due to unfounded stereotypes, California doesn't always get enough credit for its breadth of outstanding linemen compared to other parts of the country. That's despite the fact that California's best teams usually dominate the trenches against the top national contenders from other regions.
Earlier this month, we told you who we think are the top 50 linemen in California. Now, we want to know who you think is the best of the best. Vote for your favorite candidate(s) through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, and results will be announced in the following days.
Meet the candidates:
OT Jackson Lloyd, Carmel (Alabama commit): The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder is ranked the No. 13 player overall in the state and the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country.
DL Matthew Johnson, De La Salle (Oregon): Johnson (6-5, 260) has 17 offers overall.
OL Champ Taulealea, Valley Christian (Washington): The state’s No. 24 recruit overall picked the Huskies over 16 other offers.
OT John Mills, St. Ignatius (Texas): The 6-6, 320-pounder plays with an edge and mean streak.
DL Josiah Sharma, Folsom (Texas): Sharma (6-5, 325) and Mills might be practicing against each other for quite some time.
OL Peter Langi, Riordan: Massive 6-5, 330-pound guard played his freshman season at Mater Dei. Riordan coach Adhir Ravapati said Langi is “probably the top interior offensive lineman in the country. The amount of power he can create, causing movement on the defensive fronts makes him such an intriguing prospect with a very high ceiling.”
OT Siosiua Vete, Oakland (Stanford): Another gem on the line from Northern California committed to the Cardinal the summer before his junior season.
OT Jett Thomas, La Jolla Country Day (San Diego State): The 6-4, 300-pounder will stay close to home to play in college.
OL Jake Flores, JSerra Catholic (Washington): Flores (6-6, 275) is one of 10 recruits from California to commit to the Huskies.
OL Drew Hill, Corona Centennial (SMU): The 6-3, 286-pounder is one of just four Californians to commit to the Mustangs.
OL Maki Stewart, Millikan (Arizona State): Stewart (6-6, 290) has 16 offers including Florida State and BYU.
OL Sione Tohi, Mater Dei (Arizona): The 6-3, 356-pounder is a key paver for the state’s No. 1 team to open the season.
DL Semi Taulanga, Mater Dei (Utah): Is a top two-way lineman, but is recruited primarily as a DL though he could play center in college.
OL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (Michigan State): Just one of two Californians thus far who has committed to the Spartans, the 6-5, 270-pounder has 11 other offers.
DL Robert Rooks, St. Vincent de Paul (Rice): The 6-1, 270-pounder led his team to a state D6-AA title last season. He’s one of two Californians to thus far commit to the Owls.
OT Michael Klisiewicz, Brentwood Liberty (Cal): One of the few to stay near home, Klisiewicz (6-6, 305) picked Cal over seven other offers including Yale, Washington State and San Diego State.
DL JJ Hanne, Santa Margarita (Georgia): The state’s No. 105 recruit overall, the 6-5, 280-pounder had 20 other offers, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Oregon.
DL Robert James III, Gardena Serra (undecided): The 6-3, 265-pounder has offers from San Jose State, San Diego State, Northern Arizona, Nevada and Arizona.
DL Sidney Dupuy, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego State): The 6-6, 260-pounder will stay home after this season and try to bulk up.
DL Kelepi Vete, Oakland (BYU): The Tigers have had some dynamite linemen the last few years and Vete continues the trend.
DL Jireh Moe, Orange Lutheran (San Jose State): Moe (6-0, 290) has a career 58 tackles with eight sacks over the last two seasons.
OL Jordan Tonga, Leuzinger (San Jose State): A second future Spartan has plenty of size (6-2, 300) for an incoming senior.
OL Losipini Tupou, Riordan (Arizona): Riordan coach Adhir Ravapati said Tupou (6-2, 275) is “the best lineman I’ve ever had in all my years coaching. He’s an unbelievable athlete, super twitchy, phenomenal feet and can generate an amazing amount of power and explosion.”
OT Louis Akpa, San Mateo Serra (undecided): The 6-6, 250-pounder just needs a little more bulk to become an elite prospect.
DL Kal-El Togafau, Rancho Cucamonga (UNLV): The 6-3, 235-pounder also has offers from Colorado, Idaho, San Diego State and San Jose State.
DL Mays Pese, Bishop Diego (Arizona): Pese is one of six Californians to commit to the Wildcats as of Aug. 15.
OT Ashdon Wnetrzak, Sierra Canyon (San Diego State): One of the tallest on the list, the 6-8, 325-pounder had eight other offers to go out of state, including Oregon, Texas State, Maryland and Memphis.
OT Elijah Vaikona, Santa Margarita (USC): Perhaps the biggest of the top prospects, the 6-8, 368-pounder picked USC over 20 other suitors including Washington, Arkansas, Houston, Memphis and SMU.
OT Daniel Shipp, Corona Centennial (Minnesota): The second Husky on the 2025 list, Shipp (6-6, 275) is one of just three Californians to commit to the Gophers joining WR Legend Lyons (Charter Oak) and Laguna Beach QB Jackson Kollock.
OL Malili Asiata, Aquinas (Utah): The 6-5, 330-pounder picked Utah over Northern Arizona, Fresno State, Boise State, Arizona and Washington State.
OT Kodi Greene, Mater Dei (Oregon): One of the few juniors to already commit, the 6-6, 285-pounder leads the nation’s No. 1 team according to the SBLive preseason rankings.
OL Sam Utu, Orange Lutheran: The 6-4, 295-pounder protects one of the state’s top-rated quarterbacks in TJ Lateef.
OL Tommy Tofi, Riordan: On a line loaded with beef and top recruits, Tofi (6-6, 320) comes from very talented bloodlines.
DL Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei: Ranked the ninth best defensive lineman in the country for his class the 6-3, 320-pounder is a four-star recruit.
OL Blake Graham, Leuzinger: The 6-3, 280-pounder has seven offers including Miami, Michigan and Colorado.
DL Joseph Peko, Oaks Christian: Had 38 tackles and five sacks as a sophomore.
DL Dakota Dickson, Monte Vista: The 6-4, 280-pounder is ranked the No. 60 junior recruit in the state.
DL Manoah Faupusa, St. Ignatius: The 6-2, 310-pounder has 10 offers including Miami, Cal and Arizona.
OT Malik White, Rancho Cucamonga: A 3-star recruit, the 6-5, 310-pounder has seven offers including Syracuse, Louisville and Illinois
DL Malik Brooks, St. Pius: The potential is endless for the 6-4, 312-pounder who has offers from Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame.
OL Sunia Vuki, Casa Roble: Huge upside for the 6-5, 350-pounder who is ranked the 69th top offensive lineman in the country.
DL Joseph Terry, Santa Margarita: The 6-4, 260-pounder figures to improve immensely by simply practicing against a team loaded with OL talent.
OT Terrence Johnson, Valley Christian: On an offensive line already with Washington-bound Taulealea, Johnson (6-5, 275) should help the Warriors protect their quarterbacks very well.
OT Joseph Lopez, Damien: The 6-4, 315-pounder has offers from Charlotte, Houston Christian and Jacksonville State.
OL Michael Langi, Riordan (Arizona): With three others already on this list — including older brother Peter — the 6-3, 275-pounder picked the Wildcats early over eight others, including Arizona State, Penn State and San Diego State.
OT Mateo Bilaver, Chaminade: The 6-6, 290-pounder is brimming with potential.
OL Shane Katz, Chaminade: Katz (6-5, 295) is waiting for his first offer, but Arizona, Arizona State Oklahoma and Stanford has shown keen interest.
DL Federico-Mario Cobarubio, Valley Christian: With Johnson and Taulealea on the other side of the ball each day at practice, the 6-3, 275-pounder should improve immensely.
DL Nemyah Telona, De La Salle: Known for their undersized linemen, the 6-2, 270-pounder was a dominating force often as a sophomore. He has offers from San Diego State and Sacramento State.
OL Arrie Beavers, Chaminade: The third Eagle on the list, the 6-2, 280-pound left guard has plenty of talented players around him to get better.