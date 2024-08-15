California's Top 50 high school linemen to watch in 2024 football season
Football coaches don’t sugar coat it. Opinions are virtually unanimous.
Every game is won in the trenches.
Sure, a big-armed quarterback, game-breaking back and undefendable wideout makeup virtually top plays list, demand constant attention and keep most fans in their seat.
But it’s the boys up front on both sides of the ball who decide which teams win or lose.
California has boasted some of the game’s all-time greats in the trenches, such as: Randy Cross (Crespi High School graduate), Lincoln Kennedy (Morse), Mike McKeever (Mount Carmel), Ron Mix (Hawthorne), Don Mosebar (Mt. Whitney), Anthony Munoz (Chaffey), Ron Yary (Bellflower) and Gary Zimmerman (Walnut).
Here are the 50 top recruits from the offensive and defensive lines from the classes of 2025 and 2026.
CALIFORNIA’S TOP 30 2025 OL/DL RECRUITS
(Rankings according to 247Sports)
1. OT Jackson Lloyd, Carmel (Alabama commit)
The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder is ranked the No. 13 player overall in the state and the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country
2. DL Matthew Johnson, De La Salle (Oregon)
Johnson (6-5, 260) has 17 offers overall.
3. OL Champ Taulealea, Valley Christian (Washington)
The state’s No. 24 recruit overall picked the Huskies over 16 other offers
4. OT John Mills, St. Ignatius (Texas)
The 6-6, 320-pounder plays with an edge and mean streak
5. DL Josiah Sharma, Folsom (Texas)
Sharma (6-5, 325) and Mills might be practicing against each other for quite some time
6. OL Peter Langi, Riordan
Massive 6-5, 330-pound guard played his freshman season at Mater Dei. Riordan coach Adhir Ravapati said Langi is “probably the top interior offensive lineman in the country. The amount of power he can create, causing movement on the defensive fronts makes him such an intriguing prospect with a very high ceiling.”
7. OT Siosiua Vete, Oakland (Stanford)
Another gem on the line from Northern California committed to the Cardinal the summer before his junior season.
8. OT Jett Thomas, La Jolla Country Day (San Diego State)
The 6-4, 300-pounder will stay close to home to play in college
9. OL Jake Flores, JSerra Catholic (Washington)
Flores (6-6, 275) is one of 10 recruits from California to commit to the Huskies
10. OL Drew Hill, Corona Centennial (SMU)
The 6-3, 286-pounder is one of just four Californians to commit to the Mustangs
11. OL Maki Stewart, Millikan (Arizona State)
Stewart (6-6, 290) has 16 offers including Florida State and BYU
12. OL Sione Tohi, Mater Dei (Arizona)
The 6-3, 356-pounder is a key paver for the state’s No. 1 team to open the season
13. DL Semi Taulanga, Mater Dei (Utah)
Is a top two-way lineman, but is recruited primarily as a DL though he could play center in college.
14. OL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (Michigan State)
Just one of two Californians thus far who has committed to the Spartans, the 6-5, 270-pounder has 11 other offers
15. DL Robert Rooks, St. Vincent de Paul (Rice)
The 6-1, 270-pounder led his team to a state D6-AA title last season. He’s one of two Californians to thus far commit to the Owls.
16. OT Michael Klisiewicz, Brentwood Liberty (Cal)
One of the few to stay near home, Klisiewicz (6-6, 305) picked Cal over seven other offers including Yale, Washington State and San Diego State.
17. DL JJ Hanne, Santa Margarita (Georgia)
The state’s No. 105 recruit overall, the 6-5, 280-pounder had 20 other offers, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Oregon.
18. DL Robert James III, Gardena Serra (undecided)
The 6-3, 265-pounder has offers from San Jose State, San Diego State, Northern Arizona, Nevada and Arizona.
19. DL Sidney Dupuy, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego State)
The 6-6, 260-pounder will stay home after this season and try to bulk up.
20. DL Kelepi Vete, Oakland (BYU)
The Tigers have had some dynamite linemen the last few years and Vete continues the trend.
21. DL Jireh Moe, Orange Lutheran (San Jose State)
Moe (6-0, 290) has a career 58 tackles with eight sacks over the last two seasons.
22. OL Jordan Tonga, Leuzinger (San Jose State)
A second future Spartan has plenty of size (6-2, 300) for an incoming senior
23. OL Losipini Tupou, Riordan (Arizona)
Riordan coach Adhir Ravapati said Tupou (6-2, 275) is “the best lineman I’ve ever had in all my years coaching. He’s an unbelievable athlete, super twitchy, phenomenal feet and can generate an amazing amount of power and explosion.”
24. OT Louis Akpa, San Mateo Serra (undecided)
The 6-6, 250-pounder just needs a little more bulk to become an elite prospect
25. DL Kal-El Togafau, Rancho Cucamonga (UNLV)
The 6-3, 235-pounder also has offers from Colorado, Idaho, San Diego State and San Jose State
26. DL Mays Pese, Bishop Diego (Arizona)
Pese is one of six Californians to commit to the Wildcats as of Aug. 15
27. OT Ashdon Wnetrzak, Sierra Canyon (San Diego State)
One of the tallest on the list, the 6-8, 325-pounder had eight other offers to go out of state, including Oregon, Texas State, Maryland and Memphis.
28. OT Elijah Vaikona, Santa Margarita (USC)
Perhaps the biggest of the top prospects, the 6-8, 368-pounder picked USC over 20 other suitors including Washington, Arkansas, Houston, Memphis and SMU.
29. OT Daniel Shipp, Corona Centennial (Minnesota)
The second Husky on the 2025 list, Shipp (6-6, 275) is one of just three Californians to commit to the Gophers joining WR Legend Lyons (Charter Oak) and Laguna Beach QB Jackson Kollock.
30. OL Malili Asiata, Aquinas (Utah)
The 6-5, 330-pounder picked Utah over Northern Arizona, Fresno State, Boise State, Arizona and Washington State.
CALIFORNIA’S TOP 20 2026 OL/DL RECRUITS
(Rankings according to 247Sports)
1. OT Kodi Greene, Mater Dei (Oregon)
One of the few juniors to already commit, the 6-6, 285-pounder leads the nation’s No. 1 team according to the SBLive preseason rankings
2. OL Sam Utu, Orange Lutheran
The 6-4, 295-pounder protects one of the state’s top-rated quarterbacks in TJ Lateef
3. OL Tommy Tofi, Riordan
On a line loaded with beef and top recruits, Tofi (6-6, 320) comes from very talented bloodlines
4. DL Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei
Ranked the ninth best defensive lineman in the country for his class the 6-3, 320-pounder is a four-star recruit
5. OL Blake Graham, Leuzinger
The 6-3, 280-pounder has seven offers including Miami, Michigan and Colorado
6. DL Joseph Peko, Oaks Christian
Had 38 tackles and five sacks as a sophomore
7. DL Dakota Dickson, Monte Vista
The 6-4, 280-pounder is ranked the No. 60 junior recruit in the state
8. DL Manoah Faupusa, St. Ignatius
The 6-2, 310-pounder has 10 offers including Miami, Cal and Arizona
9. OT Malik White, Rancho Cucamonga
A 3-star recruit, the 6-5, 310-pounder has seven offers including Syracuse, Louisville and Illinois
10. DL Malik Brooks, St. Pius
The potential is endless for the 6-4, 312-pounder who has offers from Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame.
11. OL Sunia Vuki, Casa Roble
Huge upside for the 6-5, 350-pounder who is ranked the 69th top offensive lineman in the country
12. DL Joseph Terry, Santa Margarita
The 6-4, 260-pounder figures to improve immensely by simply practicing against a team loaded with OL talent
13. OT Terrence Johnson, Valley Christian
On an offensive line already with Washington-bound Taulealea, Johnson (6-5, 275) should help the Warriors protect their quarterbacks very well
14. OT Joseph Lopez, Damien
The 6-4, 315-pounder has offers from Charlotte, Houston Christian and Jacksonville State
15. OL Michael Langi, Riordan (Arizona)
With three others already on this list — including older brother Peter — the 6-3, 275-pounder picked the Wildcats early over eight others, including Arizona State, Penn State and San Diego State.
16. OT Mateo Bilaver, Chaminade
The 6-6, 290-pounder is brimming with potential
17. OL Shane Katz, Chaminade
Katz (6-5, 295) is waiting for his first offer, but Arizona, Arizona State Oklahoma and Stanford has shown keen interest
18. DL Federico-Mario Cobarubio, Valley Christian
With Johnson and Taulealea on the other side of the ball each day at practice, the 6-3, 275-pounder should improve immensely.
19. DL Nemyah Telona, De La Salle
Known for their undersized linemen, the 6-2, 270-pounder was a dominating force often as a sophomore. He has offers from San Diego State and Sacramento State.
20. OL Arrie Beavers, Chaminade
The third Eagle on the list, the 6-2, 280-pound left guard has plenty of talented players around him to get better.