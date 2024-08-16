Vote: Who is the top wide receiver/tight end in California high school football?
When it comes to great high school receivers who will star at the next level(s), California usually has an abundance of riches. And the Golden State's crop of talent at wide receiver and tight end is quite a bit better than usual in 2024.
Earlier this week, we went over the pre-season top 50 receivers in the state. Choose any candidate from the article (also listed below) and vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The results will be announced Thursday.
MORE: Top 50 quarterbacks in California | Top 50 running backs
MEET THE CANDIDATES:
TE Kaleb Edwards, Oak Ridge, 6-6, 240 (Alabama commit)
Yes, the top pass-catching recruit is a tight end. The three-sport standout had 44 catches for 828 yards and seven touchdowns last season in 13 games. He has 18 other offers including Oregon, Texas and Auburn.
WR Jaden Nickens, Sierra Canyon, 6-4, 190
A very recent transfer from Oklahoma, Nickens is a name and player who should quickly rise on SoCal radars. Nickens has 13 college offers, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Michigan State. He's also a top basketball recruit.
WR Chris Lawson, Riordan, 6-1, 180 (Washington)
Considered a top cornerback prospect as well, the fourth-year varsity player had 68 catches last season for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has 167 career catches and 32 scores.
Riordan WR-DB Chris Lawson (4) knocks away a pass in a 41-34 win over San Francisco rival St. Ignatius. Lawson, a four-star recruit, is being recruited as a big-play receiver. / Courtesy photo: The Crusader/Riordan High School
WR Marcus Harris, Mater Dei, 6-1, 185 (Oklahoma)
Picked the Sooners over 30 other offers, including Georgia, Alabama and UCLA. Will have a new QB throwing him passes this season in Washington commit Dash Beierly. Is s TD machine with 18 career scores among his 68 catches.
WR Phillip Bell, Mission Viejo, 6-2, 195
With almost 40 offers, Bell should have a monster senior season after modest numbers in his first season at Mission Viejo with 56 catches for 644 yards and seven touchdowns. He was invaluable down the stretch for the state D1-AA champs with a combined 15 catches and two scores his final two games. He’s visited USC, Ohio State, Penn State and Washington.
TE Vander Ploog, Troy, 6-6, 223 (Washington)
Ploog’s unique skill set matches his memorable name as the three-sport star is a big jumper and pass catcher. Last season he had 61 catches for 1,047 yards and 12 touchdowns. His first love may be basketball, last season averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
WR Lamason Waller, Sultana, 6-2, 180 (BYU)
One of the state leaders in college offers with 44, Waller is a proven product. Over the last three seasons, Waller has 161 receptions for 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns.
WR Cory Butler, Corona Centennial, 5-9, 175 (Arizona State)
A slot receiver with sprinter speed, Butler hauled in 51 passes for 837 yards and six touchdowns from the state’s No. 1 senior recruit, quarterback Husan Longstreet.
WR Tavian McNair, Corona Centennial, 6-2, 180 (Utah)
Not often, teammate receivers are so heavily coveted and take passes from the same QB. McNair is moving rapidly up the recruiting ranks after playing only a half-season last season for the Huskies due to transfer rules. He was impressive during 7-on-7s all summer.
WR Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, 5-11, 180
The standard in terms of sheer productivity, Rosenthal had a staggering and state-leading 122 catches last season for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns after going for 89 and 1,334 as a sophomore. He’s also pulled in 16 interceptions during that time. With Florida State-bound QB Brady Smigiel throwing passes to him, there’s no reason to think Rosenthal won’t break triple digits in receptions again. Rosenthal has 17 offers including most of the Ivy League schools.
WR Jace Brown, Warren, 6-4, 200 (UCLA)
Brown picked the Bruins over 11 other offers, including Arizona, Fresno State, Minnesota and Kansas. He had 46 catches for 560 yards and six TDs last season.
WR Caden Butler, Chaparral, 6-1, 180
A transfer from Kansas, Butler had to sit out much of last season after 20 catches for 328 yards as a sophomore. He has offers from Oregon, Oregon State Washington, Missouri and Colorado among others.
TE Zach Giuliano, Corona del Mar, 6-6, 230 (Stanford)
Has 62 career receptions for 564 yards and 13 touchdowns, which helped attract 18 offers including Auburn, Boston College and Texas A&M.
TE Blake Bryce, Newbury Park, 6-5, 228 (BYU)
The nation’s No. 48 rated senior tight end has 28 career catches for 308 yards and four touchdowns. He picked BYU over 15 other offers, including Duke, Oregon State, Stanford and UCLA.
TE Stevie Amar, Oaks Christian, 6-4, 225
Had 35 catches for 429 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Has 16 college offers, including Baylor, Boston College, Cal, Texas Tech, Oregon State and Washington State.
WR Isaiah Dillon, Pacifica-Oxnard, 6-0, 185 (Fresno State)
Fresno State has a history of recruiting talented and productive WR and Dillon is no exception. A three-sport star, Dillon averaged better than 20 points per game on the hardwood and is a track sprinter. He had 52 catches in 2023 for 1,094 yards and 18 touchdowns.
WR Jase Nix, San Marcos, 5-10, 175 (San Jose State)
Another sprinter, the speedy Nix has hauled in a gaudy 161 passes for 2,341 yards and 34 touchdowns in a brilliant three-year career. Fresno State, Nevada and San Diego State have also coveted Nix.
TE Braiden Bachich-Dixon, Marin Catholic, 6-4, 220 (San Jose State)
Helped guide the Wildcats to a CIF State D3-A championship with 42 catches for 853 yards and 12 touchdowns, including four receptions for 132 yards and two TDs in a 38-18 title win over Mayfair.
TE Jacob Houseworth, Fortuna, 6-4, 225 (Cal)
Small school, big-time talent. Houseworth is a three-sport standout for the far Northern California power. He had only 13 receptions for 60 yards last season, but also rushed the ball 93 times for 778 yards.
WR Kamryn Jones, Rancho Cucamonga, 6-2, 180
Jones, a transfer from St. John Bosco, has 13 college offers including Georgia and Louisville.
TOP 20 JUNIOR (2026) RECEIVER RECRUITS
WR Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei, 6-5, 205, Ohio State
Henry transferred from Withrow High in Ohio to Mater Dei in February and immediately became one of California's 5-star prospects for the 2026 class. He's heralded as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country.
WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Mater Dei, 6-2, 180
How many top-level options will Beierly get? Dixon-Wyatt has offers to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
WR Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, 5-11, 180
Spafford caught 83 passes for 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, and since then, has been one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects on the West Coast. He's fast, quick, strong and catches everything. Spafford has offers from Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon and Miami.
TE Caleb Tafua, Lakewood, 6-4, 215
The four-star prospect has 26 offers, including Arizona, Michigan, Auburn, Florida and LSU. Last season he had 36 catches for 540 yards and eight touchdowns.
TE Israel Briggs, Mt. Whitney-Visalia, 6-5, 200
A truly unknown commodity around the state, Briggs has climbed the recruiting ranks rapidly with offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky and Texas A&M. A three-sport standout, he’s remarkably agile for his height shown by his track and field skills. He had 44 catches for 571 yards and eight TDs last season.
WR Kobie Watson, Frontier-Bakersfield, 6-4, 190
Another Central Section standout, Watson had 61 career catches for 967 yards and 11 touchdowns. Has offers from Washington, Fresno State and Colorado State.
WR Daniel Odom, St. John Bosco, 6-1, 180
A 4-star prospect, Odom had a big sophomore season with 36 catches for 548 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 18 offers, including Georgia and Florida State.
WR Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, 6-1, 185
Foes of the Braves will think they're seeing double when they watch Williams and Odom, almost identical in size, speed and athleticism. Williams has 29 offers, including Auburn, Cal, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State. Big offseason should translate to much bigger numbers than from last season: 42 catches, 496 yards, five touchdowns.
WR Kenneth Moore III, St. Mary’s-Stockton, 5-10, 175
There’s 15 more offers to yet another California receiver in Moore, who had 56 catches for 986 yards and 1919 of all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns as a sophomore. He and talented sophomore Osani Gayles make a truly dynamic receiving duo out of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
WR Cynai Thomas, Riordan, 6-2, 175
Another Northern California standout, Thomas has 18 offers including Arkansas, Cal, Arizona, Duke and Oregon. Had an impactful sophomore season with 41 catches for 679 yards and seven touchdowns.