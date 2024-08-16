Vote: Who will be the Offensive Player of the Year in L.A. City Section high school football?
The CIF-L.A. City Section has a litany of talented offensive player of the year candidates.
We want to know which one you think is going to have the biggest season this fall.
Vote for your favorite candidate(s) as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The results will be announced Friday.
MORE: TOP RBS IN CALIFORNIA TO WATCH | TOP QBS IN CALIFORNIA TO WATCH | TOP WR/TEs IN CALIFORNIA TO WATCH
MEET THE CANDIDATES:
Jaden O'Neal, QB, Narbonne, Jr. (Oklahoma): The most highly-touted prospect in the City Section. O'Neal transferred from Newport Harbor and will be eligible immediately to kick off his junior campaign. O'Neal will have a lot of weapons at his disposal.
David Sandy, ATH, LA Jordan, Sr.: Sandy did a little bit of everything in 2023. He passed for 343 yards and three TDs, but also ran for 2,904 yards and 39 TDs. He also tallied 65 tackles and had two INTs.
Eduardo Cuevas, QB, Franklin, Sr.: One of the section's top quarterbacks tossed for 1,939 yards and 19 TDs as a junior.
Darrell Stanley, RB, Birmingham, Sr.: Stanley ran for 1,208 yards and 18 TDs. He tallied 100-or-more yards rushing in seven games last season. He averaged 110 yards per game on the ground.
Steve Perez, WR, Banning, Sr.: An All-City performer in 2023, Perez is one of the best wideouts in the Section after recording 907 yards receiving on 50 receptions and five TDs. He also rushed for five scores and tallied 335 yards rushing on 58 carries.
Kameryn Hurst, ATH, Carson, Sr.: Hurst split carries with Jerry Misaalefua last year at tailback, the backfield is all Hurst's now. He ran for 945 yards and 10 TDs on 103 carries in 2023. Look for Hurst to have well over 1,000 yards rushing in 2024.
Branden Morales, RB, Angelou, Sr.: Morales ran for 1,621 yards and 21 scores as a junior. He did it in 179 carries while averaging 124.7 yards per game.
Dredon Fowles, RB, Birmingham, Sr.: The speedster. Fowles ran for 565 yards and eight TDs on just 74 carries last season, splitting carries with Ronnell Hewitt, who is now at Westlake High.(STORY ON FOWLES)
Xavier Grant, RB, Gardena, Sr. (Air Force): Grant ran for 831 yards and six TDs last season, and will likely be the No. 1 threat for Gardena's offense in 2024.
Diego Montes, QB, Kennedy, Jr.: Montes threw for 1,850 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore. His best football is ahead of him. He also was the team's second-leading rusher.
Keenan Jackson, QB, King/Drew, Sr.: Jackson has big-time breakout potential, according to coach Joe Torres. Jackson tossed for 1,442 yards and 11 TDs in 2023.
Jonas Leal-Paz, WR, Eagle Rock, Sr.: Leal-Paz had 834 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns last seaon, which earned him All-City honors as a junior.
Nicholas Quintanilla, ATH, Angelou, Jr.: Quintanilla ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored 20 touchdowns in 2023. He was also the receiving leader with 618 yards and nine TDs.
Allen Blaylock, WR, Narbonne, Jr.: Blaylock was the team's top receiver in 2023 with 717 yards receiving on 59 receptions and seven TDs.
Marcello Aguilar, QB, Cleveland, Sr.: 2023 stats – 919 yards, 13 TDs passing to three interceptions on 52.2-completion, 113.8 passer rating; 29 carries for 251 yards and one TD.
Isaac Andrews, ATH, Fairfax, Jr.: 2023 stats – 46 carries for 287 yards and one TD; 16 catches for 268 yards and two TDs.
Kenneth Brown, RB, Lincoln, Sr.: 2023 stats – 180 carries for 1,285 yards and 16 TDs; four catches for 53 yards.
Pete Eneliko, RB, San Pedro, Sr.: Career totals (13 games) – 95 carries for 529 yards and six TDs; 20 catches for 138 yards.
Jayden Garcia, RB, Garfield, Sr.: 2023 stats – 18 catches for 241 yards and five TDs; six carries for 90 yards.
Antrell Harris, WR, Birmingham, Sr.: 2023 stats – 17 catches for 471 yards and four TDs.
Keanu Kelly, QB, Panorama, Sr.: 2023 stats – 460 yards, 11 TD passes to zero interceptions, 52.1-percent completion, 125.0 passer rating; 1,992 yards, 32 TDs rushing on 10.9 yards per carry.
Giovanni Nelson, WR, Kennedy, Sr.: 2023 stats – 43 catches for 616 yards and four TDs.
Alan Ortiz, RB, Roosevelt, Sr.: 2022 stats (2023 stats not available) – 31 carries for 270 yards and three TDs (8.7 yards per carry).
Xavier Owens, WR, Narbonne, Jr.: 2023 stats – 35 catches for 536 yards and five TDs; completed 8-14 passes for 147 yards and two TDs.
Tavon Pickett, ATH, Dymally, Sr.: 2023 stats – 72 KR yards, 45 tackles, five TFLs, three fumble recoveries, one interception.
Edward Rivera, RB, South East, So.: 2023 stats – 187 carries for 1,125 yards and 14 TDs; completed 3-3 passes for 92 yards and two TDs.
Donovan Shirley, QB, Fairfax, So.: Attended Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) as a freshman.
LeHenry Solomon, WR, Palisades, Jr.: 2023 stats – 14 catches for 171 yards and one TD; 425 KR/PR yards.