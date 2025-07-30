Voting results: The public speaks — Dane Weber will have best season among California's top 25 QBs
Dane Weber is the No. 2 ranked junior quarterback recruit in California, according to 247Sports Composite, and No. 29 recruit overall.
But according to a slew of fans who voted in an High School on SI poll the last two weeks, Weber is going to have the biggest season of any California quarterback in 2025.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Chaparral, with offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Purdue, Washington and Utah, among others, collected 30.1% of the votes, followed by Morro Bay senior Sands Dougherty (20.9%), Huntington Beach Jr. Brady Edmunds (19.8%) and Sierra Canyon senior Laird Finkel (13.7%).
"I'm extremely grateful for everyone who voted for me in the poll," Weber texted to High School on SI. "Whether it was teammates, coaches, family or friends. I appreciate all the support and it means a lot."
In 11 games last season, Weber completed 67 percent of his passes (183 of 274) for 2,660 yards and 27 touchdowns, against only three interceptions. Also showing tremendous feet, he rushed for 834 yards and 11 more scores.
Weber was surely happy with last season's number and that the Pumas won seven of their first nine games. But winning is everything to him, more so on the field than a vote by fans. Clearly, though, he is appreciative, especially considering nationally-ranked recruits were on that list including incoming seniors Ryder Lyons (headed to BYU), of Folsom, Newbury Park's Brady Smigiel (Michigan) and Downey's Oscar Rios (Arizona).
"Although I try to not focus too hard on any outside information, as all that matters is what happens on Friday nights with those pads on, which hasn’t happened yet," he wrote. "Regardless, I’m extremely grateful and excited to compete and even play against some of the guys from the list this year. "
The balance between team and college recruiting can be tricky. In April, Weber took unofficial visits to both USC and Arizona State. He has 10 offers overall. That number figures to grow substantially throughout the season and even before the team's first game Aug. 22 at San Juan Hills.
"it’s definitely been hectic at times but I won’t complain, getting to talk and build relationships with all the coaches and staffs is definitely a blessing," he said. "I can't to continue to build those relationships.
"As for finalists I haven’t decided whether i will release that before or after the season but I imagine it being sooner rather then later."
4 more Q&A for/from Weber
Mitch Stephens: Generally, tell me how the offseason has gone and what have you been most pleased with or an area you feel you've made biggest progression?
Dane Weber: I feel my offseason has gone very well, there are always things to work on no matter how good of a season you think you may have had. One of those areas for me was taking my mental state of the game to the next level and that’s something I have been focusing heavily on, and in my opinion made a huge leap.
MS: How long have you played football, and the QB position and what do you love most about playing the most difficult position in sports?
DW: I have been playing football since I was 4-years-old, and I have always been a QB. What I love about the position is the opportunity to control a game, to either speed it up or slow it down. As well as being able to be a focal point for my teammates to look for leadership, motivation etc
MS: Do you have any athletic idols or posters in your room of players you admire? If so, what about him or her do you admire most?
DW: One athletic Idol I look up to is Kobe Bryant. The stories and what is known about his worth ethic is somthing I admire and strive for everyday.
MS: What are you goals for the 2025 season both individually and as a team?
DW: My goals for the 2025 season are to be the best leader and teammate I can to all the players and coaches around me. As well as do my job to the best of ability that helps us win as many games as possible. And as long as I do that, the individual accomplishments will follow.
All the candidates
1. Ryder Lyons, Folsom, Sr.
Size: 6-3, 220
California overall recruiting ranking: 5
2024 statistics: 3011 yards passing, 585 rushing, 60 total touchdowns
College choice: BYU
Proven winner — won state title as sophomore — highly competitive, dual threat, must see high school football TV.
2. Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Sr.
Size: 6-5, 210
California recruiting ranking: 11
2024 statistics: In 15 games, completed 219 of 336 for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns. Also rushed for 11 which tied him with Lyons for 60 combined scores.
College choice: Michigan
Polished in the pocket, big arm and tough, is considered a natural leader. Already has 11,222 career passing yards and 147 touchdowns. According to Cal-Hi Sports, chasing state career records of yards (16,775) and touchdowns (229), both by Folsom’s Jake Browning, now with the Cincinnati Bengals.
3. Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, Jr.
Size: 6-5, 215
California recruiting ranking (2027): 8
2024 statistics: 217 of 348 for 3,222 yards and 36 touchdowns
College choice: Ohio State
He backed up an impressive freshman season when he threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns. A starter in basketball, he makes plays outside of the pocket. Ohio State offers only can’t-miss incoming juniors.
4. Oscar Rios, Downey, Sr.
Size: 6-3, 185
California recruiting ranking: 21
2024 statistics: Not only passed for 2,554 yards and 22 touchdowns, but rushed for 735 yards and 11 more scores
College choice: Arizona
A rapid riser, Rios should make an immediate large impact in Tucson.
5. Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, Sr.
Size: 6-0, 185
California recruiting ranking (2026): 33
2024 statistics: In 11 games, 1,638 yards passing, 105 of 137 (77%), 17 TDs
College choice: Ohio State
Don’t let the lack of size fool you. He’s a gamer, highly accurate and “surgical,” according to 247Sports longtime recruiting expert Greg Biggins. He does it all for one of the nation’s top teams. Combined for 64 touchdown passes as a freshman and sophomore. Won a state title as
6. Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei (Santa Ana), Sr.
Size: 6-3, 195
California recruiting ranking: 41
2024 statistics: 1,111 yards passing, 483 yards rushing, 21 total touchdowns
College choice: Wisconsin
Hopkins replaces another senior QB transfer Dash Beierly (now at Washington) who led the Monarchs to a California Open Division title and mythical national title. A good frame, Hopkins can really run but he’ll want to throw to two of the nation’s top receivers, tight end Mark Bowman (USC) and wideout Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State).
7. Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta, Sr.
Size: 6-3, 200
California recruiting ranking: 44
2024 statistics: 3,214 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, 411 rushing yards
College choice: Oregon
Besides a big arm, can extend plays with good feet. Very confident. Picked Ducks over 15 others, including Alabama, Boise State and Auburn.
8. Corin Berry, Charter Oak (Covina), Sr.
Size: 6-3, 190
California recruiting ranking: 43
2024 statistics: 198 of 307, 3,034 yards, 33 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 284 yards rushing, 4 TDs
College choice: Purdue
Size, mobility, quick release, escapability — there’s so much to like here. Fairly new to the position.
9. Troy Huhn, Mission Hills (San Marcos), Sr.
Size: 6-4, 215
California recruiting ranking: 28
2023 statistics: 1,623 yards passing, 16 touchdowns
College choice: Penn State
Great frame, smooth mechanics and fantastic in the pocket.
10. Michael Mitchell, Riordan (San Francisco), Sr.
Size: 5-10, 185
California recruiting ranking: 52
2024 statistics: 2,759 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 325 rushing yards
College choice: Vanderbilt
The fourth-year starter, cerebral, calm in the pocket, will likely pass 10,000 career passing yards and 100 touchdowns for one of Northern California’s top five teams.
11. Deagan Rose, Clovis, Sr.
Size: 6-2, 205
California recruiting ranking: 48
2024 statistics: 205 of 320, 2,729 yards, 26 touchdowns
College choice: Oregon State
Another fourth-year starter, Rose has steadily improved every season, which promises for a monster senior campaign.
12. Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco, So.
Size: 6-2, 190
California recruiting ranking: N/A
2024 statistics: In 12 games, 125 of 216, 1,812 yards, 19 touchdowns
College choice: Uncommitted
Showed remarkable potential for a national top-10 team, particularly in a 28-24 comeback win over Orange Lutheran, going 24 of 32 for 272 yards and four TDs, all in the second half.
13. Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks, Sr.
Size: 6-2, 205
California recruiting ranking: 61
2024 statistics: 2,939 passing yards, 25 touchdowns
College choice: Boise State
Has 15 other offers, including Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Auburn and Arizona State
14. Laird Finkel, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
Size: 6-0, 190
California recruiting ranking: 83
College choice: Uncommitted
Gaining attention, has three offers thus far: UNLV, Portland State and Lehigh. Expect that number to grow during the season when playing for one of Southern California's top programs, which has groomed outstanding QBs annually.
15. Brady Palmer, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), Sr.
Size: 6-3, 200
California recruiting ranking: 78
2024 statistics: In 8 games, 1,126 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, 230 yards rushing
College choice: Cal
Live arm, can really run, big upside.
10 MORE
16. Cash Herrera, Bishop’s School (La Jolla), Sr.
Size: 6-3, 210
California recruiting ranking: 67
2024 statistics: In 7 games, threw for nearly 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 253 and four more scores
College choice: Indiana
17. Dane Weber, Chaparral (Temecula), Jr.
Size: 6-2, 210
California recruiting ranking (2027): 37
2024 statistics: 183 of 274, 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns; 834 yards rushing, 11 TDs
College choice: Uncommitted
18. Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran (Irvine), Jr.
Size: 6-3, 190
California recruiting ranking (2027): 31
2024 statistics: 726 yards passing, eight touchdowns
College choice: Uncommitted
19. Derek Garcia, Ventura, Sr.
Size: 6-3, 195
California recruiting ranking: 94
2024 statistics: 207 of 327, 2,593 yards, 27 touchdowns
College choice: UNLV
20. Sands Dougherty, Morro Bay, Sr.
Size: 5-10, 180
California recruiting ranking: N/R
2024 statistics: 310 completions, 434 attempts, 4,441 yards, 50 touchdowns, 908 yards rushing, 8 TDs
College choice: Uncommitted
21. Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, Sr.
Size: 5-11, 175
California recruiting ranking (2027): 45
2024 statistics: In 10 games, 81 of 144, 1,111 yards, 13 TDs, 483 yards rushing, 8 TDs
College choice: Uncommitted
22. Zachary Benitez, Granite Hills (El Cajon), Jr.
Size: 6-3, 200
California recruiting ranking (2027): 47
2024 statistics: 195 of 299, 2,410 yards, 27 touchdowns
College choice: Uncommitted
23. Alexander Lundsberg, Canyon, Sr.
Size: 6-2, 205
California recruiting ranking: N/R
2024 statistics: In 10 games, 292 of 466, 3,646 yards, 43 touchdowns, 8 interceptions
College choice: Uncommitted
24. Jelani Dippel, Central (Fresno), Jr.
Size: 5-11, 165
California recruiting ranking: N/A
2024 statistics: 3,515 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 395 yards rushing
College choice: Uncommitted
25. Noah Schuback, Poway, Sr.
Size: 6-0, 200
California recruiting ranking: 117
College choice: Uncommitted
Final vote
- Dane Weber, Chaparral 30.14%
- Sands Dougherty, Morro Bay 20.91%
- Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach 19.88%
- Laird Finkel, Sierra Canyon 13.67%
- Jelani Dippel, Central 9.69%
- Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta 4.86%
- Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park 0.19%
- Ryder Lyons, Folsom 0.11%
- Oscar Rios, Downey 0.08%
- Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei 0.08%
- Michael Mitchell, Riordan 0.08%
- Deagan Rose, Clovis 0.08%
- Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo 0.04%
- Koa Malau'ulu, St. John Bosco 0.04%
- Brady Palmer, Cathedral Catholic 0.04%
- Cash Herrera, Bishop's 0.04%
- Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran 0.04%
- Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes 0.03%