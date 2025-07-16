California’s Elite? Vote Now on Who Is the Top California QB in 2025
The cast of quarterbacks who prepped in California could fill a wing of the NFL Hall of Fame. Or a future one.
Consider the present list of starting NFL quarterbacks from the Golden State:
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, Firebaugh
- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders, Cajon (San Bernardino)
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, San Clemente
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, Marin Catholic
- Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, Liberty (Bakersfield)
- Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pleasant Valley (Chico)
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, Rancho Cucamonga
- Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers, Mater Dei (Santa Ana)
That’s 25 percent of the league starters from one state. Pretty remarkable.
Add on the historic line of of retired NFL quarterback greats — Tom Brady (San Mateo Serra), John Elway (Granada Hills), Warren Moon (Hamilton), Dan Fouts (St. Ignatius), Jim Plunkett (James Lick) and Carson Palmer (Santa Margarita) to name a few — and the state definitely has a stranglehold on the position.
Here are 25 quarterbacks to watch during the 2025 prep season in California. The list — from any class — is based on recruiting (247Sports composite), 2024 statistics (MaxPreps) and flat out interest.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think will have the best season in 2025. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in California, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
TOP 25 RETURNING QBS TO WATCH IN CALIFORNIA 2025
1. Ryder Lyons, Folsom, Sr.
Size: 6-3, 220
California overall recruiting ranking: 5
2024 statistics: 3011 yards passing, 585 rushing, 60 total touchdowns
College choice: BYU
Proven winner — won state title as sophomore — highly competitive, dual threat, must see high school football TV.
2. Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Sr.
Size: 6-5, 210
California recruiting ranking: 11
2024 statistics: In 15 games, completed 219 of 336 for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns. Also rushed for 11 which tied him with Lyons for 60 combined scores.
College choice: Michigan
Polished in the pocket, big arm and tough, is considered a natural leader. Already has 11,222 career passing yards and 147 touchdowns. According to Cal-Hi Sports, chasing state career records of yards (16,775) and touchdowns (229), both by Folsom’s Jake Browning, now with the Cincinnati Bengals.
3. Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach, Jr.
Size: 6-5, 215
California recruiting ranking (2027): 8
2024 statistics: 217 of 348 for 3,222 yards and 36 touchdowns
College choice: Ohio State
He backed up an impressive freshman season when he threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns. A starter in basketball, he makes plays outside of the pocket. Ohio State offers only can’t-miss incoming juniors.
4. Oscar Rios, Downey, Sr.
Size: 6-3, 185
California recruiting ranking: 21
2024 statistics: Not only passed for 2,554 yards and 22 touchdowns, but rushed for 735 yards and 11 more scores
College choice: Arizona
A rapid riser, Rios should make an immediate large impact in Tucson.
5. Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, Sr.
Size: 6-0, 185
California recruiting ranking (2026): 33
2024 statistics: In 11 games, 1,638 yards passing, 105 of 137 (77%), 17 TDs
College choice: Ohio State
Don’t let the lack of size fool you. He’s a gamer, highly accurate and “surgical,” according to 247Sports longtime recruiting expert Greg Biggins. He does it all for one of the nation’s top teams. Combined for 64 touchdown passes as a freshman and sophomore. Won a state title as
6. Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei (Santa Ana), Sr.
Size: 6-3, 195
California recruiting ranking: 41
2024 statistics: 1,111 yards passing, 483 yards rushing, 21 total touchdowns
College choice: Wisconsin
Hopkins replaces another senior QB transfer Dash Beierly (now at Washington) who led the Monarchs to a California Open Division title and mythical national title. A good frame, Hopkins can really run but he’ll want to throw to two of the nation’s top receivers, tight end Mark Bowman (USC) and wideout Chris Henry Jr. (Ohio State).
7. Bryson Beaver, Vista Murrieta, Sr.
Size: 6-3, 200
California recruiting ranking: 44
2024 statistics: 3,214 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, 411 rushing yards
College choice: Oregon
Besides a big arm, can extend plays with good feet. Very confident. Picked Ducks over 15 others, including Alabama, Boise State and Auburn.
8. Corin Berry, Charter Oak (Covina), Sr.
Size: 6-3, 190
California recruiting ranking: 43
2024 statistics: 198 of 307, 3,034 yards, 33 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 284 yards rushing, 4 TDs
College choice: Purdue
Size, mobility, quick release, escapability — there’s so much to like here. Fairly new to the position.
9. Troy Huhn, Mission Hills (San Marcos), Sr.
Size: 6-4, 215
California recruiting ranking: 28
2023 statistics: 1,623 yards passing, 16 touchdowns
College choice: Penn State
Great frame, smooth mechanics and fantastic in the pocket.
10. Michael Mitchell, Riordan (San Francisco), Sr.
Size: 5-10, 185
California recruiting ranking: 52
2024 statistics: 2,759 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 325 rushing yards
College choice: Vanderbilt
The fourth-year starter, cerebral, calm in the pocket, will likely pass 10,000 career passing yards and 100 touchdowns for one of Northern California’s top five teams.
11. Deagan Rose, Clovis, Sr.
Size: 6-2, 205
California recruiting ranking: 48
2024 statistics: 205 of 320, 2,729 yards, 26 touchdowns
College choice: Oregon State
Another fourth-year starter, Rose has steadily improved every season, which promises for a monster senior campaign.
12. Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco, So.
Size: 6-2, 190
California recruiting ranking: N/A
2024 statistics: In 12 games, 125 of 216, 1,812 yards, 19 touchdowns
College choice: Uncommitted
Showed remarkable potential for a national top-10 team, particularly in a 28-24 comeback win over Orange Lutheran, going 24 of 32 for 272 yards and four TDs, all in the second half.
13. Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks, Sr.
Size: 6-2, 205
California recruiting ranking: 61
2024 statistics: 2,939 passing yards, 25 touchdowns
College choice: Boise State
Has 15 other offers, including Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Auburn and Arizona State
14. Laird Finkel, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
Size: 6-0, 190
California recruiting ranking: 83
College choice: Uncommitted
Gaining attention, has three offers thus far: UNLV, Portland State and Lehigh. Expect that number to grow during the season when playing for one of Southern California's top programs, which has groomed outstanding QBs annually.
15. Brady Palmer, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), Sr.
Size: 6-3, 200
California recruiting ranking: 78
2024 statistics: In 8 games, 1,126 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, 230 yards rushing
College choice: Cal
Live arm, can really run, big upside.
10 MORE
16. Cash Herrera, Bishop’s School (La Jolla), Sr.
Size: 6-3, 210
California recruiting ranking: 67
2024 statistics: In 7 games, threw for nearly 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 253 and four more scores
College choice: Indiana
17. Dane Weber, Chaparral (Temecula), Jr.
Size: 6-2, 210
California recruiting ranking (2027): 37
2024 statistics: 183 of 274, 2,660 yards, 27 touchdowns; 834 yards rushing, 11 TDs
College choice: Uncommitted
18. Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran (Irvine), Jr.
Size: 6-3, 190
California recruiting ranking (2027): 31
2024 statistics: 726 yards passing, eight touchdowns
College choice: Uncommitted
19. Derek Garcia, Ventura, Sr.
Size: 6-3, 195
California recruiting ranking: 94
2024 statistics: 207 of 327, 2,593 yards, 27 touchdowns
College choice: UNLV
20. Sands Dougherty, Morro Bay, Sr.
Size: 5-10, 180
California recruiting ranking: N/R
2024 statistics: 310 completions, 434 yards, 4,441 yards, 50 touchdowns, 908 yards rushing, 8 TDs
College choice: Uncommitted
21. Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, Sr.
Size: 5-11, 175
California recruiting ranking (2027): 45
2024 statistics: In 10 games, 81 of 144, 1,111 yards, 13 TDs, 483 yards rushing, 8 TDs
College choice: Uncommitted
22. Zachary Benitez, Granite Hills (El Cajon), Jr.
Size: 6-3, 200
California recruiting ranking (2027): 47
2024 statistics: 195 of 299, 2,410 yards, 27 touchdowns
College choice: Uncommitted
23. Alexander Lundsberg, Canyon, Sr.
Size: 6-2, 205
California recruiting ranking: N/R
2024 statistics: In 10 games, 292 of 466, 3,646 yards, 43 touchdowns, 8 interceptions
College choice: Uncommitted
24. Jelani Dippel, Central (Fresno), Jr.
Size: 5-11, 165
California recruiting ranking: N/A
2024 statistics: 3,515 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, 395 yards rushing
College choice: Uncommitted
25. Noah Schuback, Poway, Sr.
Size: 6-0, 200
California recruiting ranking: 117
College choice: Uncommitted