Washington commit Julian McMahan opens 2024 season with 2-touchdown performance
Monte Vista opened up their 2024 season on Friday night, defeating Granada 41-14. The Mustangs led 27-7 at halftime and added a touchdown in each of the final two quarters, defeating Granada for the second straight season.
Senior running back Julian McMahan began his final high school season with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns, also adding a 20-yard reception. McMahan's breakout junior season included more than 1,400 total yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged six yards per carry and surpassed 100 rushing yards in seven games.
McMahan committed to Washington in March and visited the campus this past summer. His relationship with the current Washington staff began when they were at Arizona and were one of the first schools to extend an offer to McMahan.
Monte Vista's offense wasted no time getting up to speed in the season opener, finishing with 530 total yards. In additon to McMahan's efforts, Fresno State-bound quarterback Brayden Turner threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Arizona tight end commit Kellan Ford for three scores.
After winning a combined six games over the past two seasons, Monte Vista appears poised to complete among the top teams in the North Coast Section and will get their chance with league games set against De La Salle and San Ramon Valley later in the season. They'll host Bishop O'Dowd on Friday before a trip to San Jose to battle with Bellarmine the following week.
