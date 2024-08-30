Top CIF North Coast Section high school football players (2025 commits)
Many of California's top football recruits spent the summer months finalizing their recruitments. They took visits, added scholarship offers and made verbal commitments before returning to their teams to prepare for the high school season.
Here are the 26 players in the North Coast Section that have announced their college commitments prior to the start of the 2024 high school season this week.
Deji Ajose – Bishop O’Dowd, WR, Sr. (Washington)
Ajose had three touchdown receptions, and a kickoff return for a touchdown as a junior. He chose Washington over Cal, Utah and Oregon State.
Hayden Anderson – Windsor, WR/DB, Sr. (UNLV)
Anderson has 168 receptions over three varsity season and 46 total touchdowns. The UNLV commit has also contributed defensively with 11 interceptions in his first three seasons.
Braiden Bachich-Dixon – Marin Catholic, TE, Sr. (San Jose State)
Bachich-Dixon averaged more than 20 yards per reception as a junior, finishing with 853 yards and 12 touchdowns. He chose San Jose State over offers from seven other schools.
Derrick Blanche Jr. – De La Salle, RB, Sr. (Portland State)
Blanche Jr. averaged over six yards per carry as a junior, finishing with 1,119 total yards and 11 touchdowns. He committed to Portland State shortly after receiving an offer from the Vikings in May.
Dominik Calhoun – Pittsburg, DB, Sr. (Boise State)
Calhoun transferred to Pittsburg from El Cerrito and totaled 44 tackles and a touchdown reception as a junior.
Sam Connelly – Marin Catholic, EDGE, Sr. (Yale)
A two-way lineman coming off a CIF State title in 2023, Connelly committed to Yale in June.
Delon Craft – Salesian, OL, Sr. (San Diego State)
Craft is a two-way lineman for the Pride. He committed to the Aztecs in June after they were the first to offer him in March.
Jonathan Craft – El Cerrito, QB, Sr. (Fresno State)
Craft passed for 21 touchdowns and scored four times on the ground while playing at James Logan last season. The Fresno State will play his senior season at El Cerrito.
Chase Duarte – Clayton Valley, OL, Sr. (San Diego State)
Duarte helped pave the way for a balanced offense in 2023. He chose San Diego State in June over offers that included Fresno State and UC Davis.
Toa Faavae – De La Salle, QB, Sr. (Idaho)
Faavae enters his third season as De La Salle’s starting quarterback. In that time, the Idaho commit has thrown for more than 1,700 yards while rushing for more than 1,500 yards. He’s tossed 12 touchdown passes and scored 28 times on the ground.
Kellan Ford – Monte Vista, TE, Sr. (Arizona)
Ford doubled his output as a junior, finishing with 25 catches for 294 yards and four touchdowns. After picking up a dozen scholarship offers, he committed to Arizona in June.
Jadyn Hudson – Pittsburg, DB, Sr. (UCLA)
Hudson enters his senior season having already played in 39 games. The UCLA commit has totaled 182 tackles, seven interceptions and caught 32 passes as a junior.
Matthew Johnson – De La Salle, DL, Sr. (Oregon)
Johnson picked up more than 15 offers over the past year, committing to Oregon in February. As a junior, he had 30 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Marco Jones – San Ramon Valley, EDGE, Sr. (Texas A&M)
Jones has surpassed 300 tackles over the past two seasons. During that time, he’s totaled six forced fumbles, five interceptions and 3.5 sacks. Jones committed to Texas A&M in July, choosing the Aggies over USC, Michigan and Texas.
Michael Klisiewicz – Liberty, OL, Sr. (Cal)
Klisiewicz helped block for an offense that averaged 380 yards per game in 2023. He officially visited both Cal and Washington State before choosing the Golden Bears.
Logan Knapp – Clayton Valley, TE, Sr. (Wyoming)
Knapp averaged over 20 yards per catch with three touchdowns as a junior. He also tallied five sacks and two forced fumbles before committing to Wyoming in June.
Julian McMahan – Monte Vista, RB, Sr. (Washington)
McMahan surpassed 1,400 total yards as a junior, finding the end zone 19 times. He committed to Washington in March.
Jesse Myers – Cardinal Newman, EDGE, Sr. (Oregon State)
Myers has been dominant as a pass rusher over three varsity seasons. The Oregon State commit has 29.5 sacks in 36 career games.
Elliott Noble – Tennyson, DB, Sr. (Fresno State)
Noble committed to Fresno State two months after receiving the offer. He was a first team all-league defensive back in 2023.
Etene Pritchard – Pittsburg, LB, Sr. (San Diego State)
Pritchard has 204 tackles through three varsity seasons. The San Diego State commit had six sacks as a junior and three interceptions as a sophomore.
Robert Rooks – St. Vincent De Paul, DL, Sr. (Rice)
Rooks had a huge junior season with the Mustangs, collecting 85 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He chose Rice in June over offers from more than 15 schools.
Owen Scott – San Ramon Valley, WR, Sr. (UC Davis)
Scott had a breakout junior season that led to a commitment to UC Davis. He caught 84 passes for 1,405 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jamar Searcy – Pittsburg, RB, Sr. (Washington State)
Searcy contributed on all three phases as a junior, finishing with nearly 1,600 all-purpose yards. The Washington State commit averaged 10 yards per carry on the ground, scoring 10 touchdowns.
Zach Struempf – Monte Vista, OL, Sr. (San Diego)
Struempf first picked up an offer from USD in June and announced his commitment to the Toreros in late July.
Brayden Turner – Monte Vista, QB, Sr. (Fresno State)
Turner passed for 213 yards per game as a junior, tossing 19 touchdown passes. He committed to Fresno State in June over offers from Nevada and Georgetown.
Jewelous Walls – Pittsburg, EDGE, Sr. (UCLA)
Walls has been dominant coming off the edge for three seasons. In 34 games, the recent UCLA commit has racked up 213 tackles, 20 sacks and six forced fumbles.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
