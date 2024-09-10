Washington State commit Steele Pizzella showing dual-threat ability
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame quarterback Steele Pizzella is one of California's most experienced quarterbacks, having played 30 varsity games with more than half of his senior season still to go.
The Washington State commit quickly established himself as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in California and continues to do so in his final high school season. In Friday's 36-34 win over St. Francis, Pizzella completed 17 of 24 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Through three games as a senior, Pizzella is completing 67 percent of his passes and has thrown eight touchdown passes and one interception. He's also scored four times on the ground, averaging more than eight yards per carry. Pizzella is also a standout on the track, having finished fourth in California last season in the 4x100 relay.
Pizzella played his first two seasons at Simi Valley High, passing for more than 3,400 yards and 33 touchdowns. He's nearing that total with the Knights, having tossed 30 touchdowns in his first 13 games following the transfer.
Pizzella earned more than a dozen scholarship offers over the past three seasons. Following an offer from Washington State this past summer, Pizzella took a visit to Pullman and committed to the Cougars shortly after. Pizzella and the Knights are on the road once again this week, traveling to Servite. They'll then begin a stretch of four straight home games, with three of those coming against strong Mission League opponents.
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
