Way-Too-Early CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball 2026-27 Top 15 Teams

It's March Madness, so why not add to the craziness with a peek at what things could look like in November of 2026 when next season's high school boys basketball season is set to start.

Of course, it wouldn't be the CIF Southern Section without transfers, so these rankings are based on what is assumed to return to each program shortly following the 2025-26 season.

You know what they say about assuming ...

The CIF State basketball champions were just crowned in mid-March. In case you missed the weekend, here is a full recap of each game which include full box scores.

WAY-TOO-EARLY TOP

1. SIERRA CANYON: Trailblazers return their big three sophomores in JJ Sati-Grier, Jordan Mize and Josh Lowery. Plus, it's likely they'll get a transfer or two.

2. ST. FRANCIS: Luke Paulus will be a junior, Cherif Millogo might be the top-rated prospect in California by the time November rolls around. And the Golden Knights are expected to debut 6-foot-10 Hermann Kone and 7-foot-1 Yaan Kamagate.

3. CROSSROADS: Evan Willis, Shalen Sheppard and Roman Esparza return. Willis and Sheppard are both 5-star prospects.

4. CRESPI: Isaiah and Carter Barnes will finally be four-year varsity seniors. Jasiah Williams, Nickon Dei and Rodney Mukendi will be a seniors, too.

5. JSERRA: Earl Bryson and Godschoice Eboigbodin will be seniors. Ryan Doane will be one of California's top junior forwards.

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Seniors-to-be Pierce Thompson and Cole Holden will be the go-to players. Coach David Rebibo will have others ready to be great role players.

7. NOTRE DAME: NaVorro Bowman Jr. alone makes the Knights a top team to watch. Bowman could end up being a McDonald's All-American at this time next year — he's that good.

8. LA MIRADA: Gene Roebuck will finally be a senior. Shooter Cisco Munoz and forward Jordyn Houston will be seniors as well. Randy Oronoz will have his team battle-tested yet again.

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL: Kai Patton and Josh Agbo will be juniors next year after helping the Huskies get to the Open Division as sophomores.

10. ETIWANDA: The Eagles earned an Open Division playoff berth in 2025-26 with sophomores Devin Mitchell and Achillies Orji and junior Isaiah Benn. They should be right there again next year.

11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY: Tarron and Terron Williams return for their senior seasons and will be a force.

12. BISHOP AMAT: The Division 2 champions return Aiden Shaw (2028) and Omar Cox-Labomme (2029).

13. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN: Will Conroy Jr. is coming off a league MVP season a freshman. The Crusaders are also expected to return PG Deion Lewis, shooting guard Myles Mobley and forward Pedro Villanueva.

14. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN: The Warriors made the Division 1 playoffs with a starting lineup of two freshman, two sophomores and a junior. Eli Simmons and Houston Rolle are going to be very good.

15. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY: Mahamadou Diop, Mohamed Toure and Zach Arnold will be a great trio.