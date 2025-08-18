Week 0 high school football predictions, storylines in CIF Southern Section (8/22/25)
It's official. Week 0 of high school football in California is here, particularly in the CIF Southern Section, which is the crown jewel of the Golden State.
There are great matchups in Week 0 that will serve as litmus tests for programs, new coaches and star players stepping into the bright lights of Friday night.
Here are the top games, compelling matchups and storylines to watch in Week 0 (Aug. 21-23):
MISSION VIEJO AT SANTA MARGARITA (at Trabuco Hills)
Carson Palmer's coaching debut will be against Luke Fahey, the Ohio State-bound QB, who is likely to connect with Miami commit Vance Spafford for at least two TDs Friday night. However, Santa Margarita has fire power, too. Out-of-state transfer Trace Johnson will make his debut at QB and has a go-to target himself in 2023 Trinity League MVP Trent Mosley, wideout headed to USC.
Prediction: Fahey puts on a clinic and wins the day. Mission Viejo.
JSERRA AT SIERRA CANYON
The preseason buzz surrounding Sierra Canyon is this could be its best team ever. So does that mean the Trailblazers are closing the gap between themselves and juggernauts Mater Dei and St. John Bosco. This game will be an indicator, either way. If Sierra Canyon wins convincingly, we might have an answer. If JSerra wins, maybe the Lions are better than everyone thinks.
Prediction: Sierra Canyon's defense leads the way in low-scoring victory.
SERVITE AT CORONA CENTENNIAL
This is a toss up. Both programs are trotting out relatively new QBs. For Corona Centennial, its Dominick Catalano. For Servite, its Mission Viejo transfer Kale Murphy, who is eligible to play after valid change of residence. Last year, Centennial started slow and Servite started strong. I think it will happen again.
Prediction: Servite goes on the road and stuns Cen10.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA AT MURRIETA VALLEY
Rancho Cucamonga QB Jacob Chambers is on a shortlist for players set for a monster, breakout season. If he wants to show everyone what he's capable of, a big game at Murrieta Valley (the D2 runner-up) will go a long way. The Cougars have the skill and speed advantage, but Murrieta Valley returns experience on the offensive line. QB Daniel Mielke (a transfer from Ontario Christian) will be making his debut for the Nighthawks.
Prediction: Murrieta Valley. In Week 0, the edge goes to whichever team wins the line of scrimmage. But this one will be close.
SAN CLEMENTE AT TUSTIN
On paper, this matchup is a tale two programs that operate in different ways. San Clemente's slogan is 'One Town. One Team'. Tustin has a 'pop-up program' feel with its recent influx of transfers the last few years. What wins out on Friday night?
The culture or the talent? Tough call.
Prediction: I'm going with talent here. Tustin. But I might regret it.
ST. PAUL AT BISHOP AMAT
Something about this one feels heavy for Bishop Amat and new coach Kory Minor. The historic problem that's been running the roost in San Gabriel Valley for decades has fallen on hard times — experiencing back to back losing seasons in a row for the first time ever.
Now, Minor is back at his alma mater to right the ship after a two-win season. St. Paul won this area rivalry last year. Local pundits are picking St. Paul to win, so Amat coming in as an 'underdog' is odd in itself. If the Lancers lose, the storyline will be more about how it happened.
Prediction: I'm taking a flyer here. Amat wins.
MATER DEI AT ST. THOMAS AQUINAS, SATURDAY
Nothing like a nationally-ranked matchup to start the season. The Monarchs will travel to Florida in what will be High School On SI's No. 1 vs. No. 13 matchup in the preseason national rankings.
Mater Dei has just FIVE losses in the last EIGHT (fall) seasons — all are to St. John Bosco. The last team to beat Mater Dei not named St. John Bosco: Corona Centennial, Nov. 27, 2015. (42-36)
Not sure I see that trend ending this weekend.
Prediction: Mater Dei.
