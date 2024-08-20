Week 0 predictions, storylines in California Southern Section high school football
California high school football is finally here.
Week 0 in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section will kick off this week (Aug. 22-24) highlighted by big-time matchups within the SBLive preseason Top 25.
Each week, SBLive will predict winners of the top matchups and provide notable storylines to keep an eye on Friday night. Here are the top games to watch and storylines to keep an eye on in Week 0.
PREDICTIONS FOR WEEK 0 TOP GAMES
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
No. 2 Corona Centennial vs. No. 1 Mater Dei (Thu.), Santa Ana Bowl
5-star QB Husan Longstreet is questionable heading into the game. The Texas A&M commit did not participate in the team's scrimmage last week and has been dealing with a foot injury suffered earlier this summer. The Huskies may have to start backup junior QB Dominick Catalano.
WHO WILL WIN?
Mater Dei's defense line boasts Nasir Wyatt, Shaun Scott and Tomuhini Topui, which is enough to cause nightmares for any QB. Not to mention offense weapons like RB Jordon Davison and WR Chris Henry Jr.
THE PICK: Mater Dei
No. 6 Orange Lutheran at No. 9 Gardena Serra
Big litmus test for both teams out of the gate.
Orange Lutheran is talented and experienced in all the right areas: QB TJ Lateef, RB Steve Chavez, and a bevy of experienced linemen returning led by stanout junior Sam Utu. The linebacking core led by Talanoa Ili makes the Lancers a slight favorite Friday night.
WHO WILL WIN?
No surprise, Serra is skilled and fast. Jimmy Butler will enter year three as a starting QB with three Division I-level wideouts to pass to. Coach Scott Altenberg says his defensive secondary 'is loaded.'
This one's a toss up.
THE PICK: Orange Lutheran
No. 5 Sierra Canyon (1-0) at No. 7 JSerra
The Trailblazers traveled to Hawaii and beat Punahou 30-7 last week. Having a game under their belt could be a big advantage heading into Week 0. Sierra Canyon's defense showed it has big playmaking ability. Richie Wesley caused a fumble and Madden Riordan has three interceptions.
WHO WILL WIN?
JSerra is big up front led by OL Jake Flores and has a very sound defense led by highly-touted linebacker Madden Faraimo. Those foundational pieces should help new QB Ryan Hopkins settle in.
THE PICK: Sierra Canyon
No. 10 Murrieta Valley at No. 14 Rancho Cucamonga (TV)
The legend of QB Bear Bachmeier continues, and his senior campaign will debut on TV by way of Bally Sports Friday night. The Nighthawks are primed to possess one of the most potent offenses in SoCal with RB Dorian Hoze in the backfield.
WHO WILL WIN?
Rancho Cucamonga will play two QBs in Emiliano Villarreal and Jacob Chambers - both seniors. It will be interesting to see which players emerge to replace the 3,000-plus yards racked up by Trey Wilson and Jonah Dawson in 2023, who've since graduated.
THE PICK: Murrieta Valley
No. 8 Santa Margarita at No. 4 Mission Viejo (1-0) (Sat.)
Santa Margarita has the ingredients to shake things up in the Trinity League with WR Trent Mosley and RB Elijah Robinson on offense and LB Dash Fifita and DL JJ Hanne on defense.
WHO WILL WIN?
Mission Viejo already thumped Kamehameha in Hawaii 41-7. It's an indicator of the high-powered offense the Diablos possess with two QB system and dynamic WRs in Vance Spafford and Phillip Bell.
THE PICK: Mission Viejo
NOTABLE QUARTERBACK DEBUTS
The 2024 season will debut new quarterbacks under center. Some teams might play multiple quarterbacks in Week 0 in hopes to reveal a more reliable starter.
Some signal callers are getting acclimated to a new team, like Mater Dei's Dash Beierly, who transferred to Chaparral. JSerra will see new QB Ryan Hopkins under center after Michael Tollefson left - he's now at Tustin. Tollefson's transfer status is 'under review' as of Monday afternoon.
St. John Bosco will look to junior Matai Fuiava at QB. Freshman Koa Malau'ulu will be No. 2 in the depth chart for the Braves, the first ninth grader to be a backup since Josh Rosen.
Loyola returns Thomas Kynal at QB, but St. John Bosco transfer Ashton Pannell is eligible after a valid change of residence. Coach Drew Casani says Pannell will see action under center in Week 0 against Cathedral.
Long Beach Poly has three QBs that coach Stephen Barbee says each have "different packages". All three could see action in the Jackrabbits' opener at Folsom: Deuce Jefferson, Legend Galeai (transfer from Mater Dei) and Colin Creason (from Los Alamitos) - all juniors.
San Clemente's Jack Ferguson sat behind Dylan Mills last season and was ready to take over, but suffered an injury that will sideline him. So, the Tritons will look to Citrus Valley senior transfer Dawson Martinez.
Axel Eason has waited his turn. The senior QB will start under center for Oaks Christian at Chaminade Friday night. Chaparral will introduce sophomore Dane Weber as QB and Oak Hills' Jacob Webster will step into a starting role as a sophomore, too.
CAN SOCAL GO UNBEATEN OUT OF STATE?
Four CIF Southern Section teams traveled out of state last week to play a Week 00 game, and all came out victorious.
Sierra Canyon defeated Punahou 30-7, Mission Viejo topped Kamehameha 41-7, and Calabasas Viewpoint beat Kauai 14-13 in Hawaii. Simi Valley traveled to Reno, Nevada to play Spanish Springs and won 33-13.
In Week 0, a number of teams are traveling out of state again. Can the SoCal teams stay unbeaten?
St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), Saturday
Palos Verdes at 'Iolani (Honolulu, HI), Saturday
Crean Lutheran at Mullen (Denver, CO)
Rancho Mirage at Farrington (Honolulu, HI)
Capistrano Valley at Moanalua (Honolulu, HI)
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: