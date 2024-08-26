Week 1 predictions, storylines in California Southern Section high school football
Week 0 in the CIF Southern Section had some interesting results.
JSerra thumped Sierra Canyon. Mission Viejo routed Santa Margarita. Cathedral stunned Loyola. Chaparral shocked San Clemente.
- TOP 25 SCOREBOARD, NOTABLE STATS (from Week 0)
As we head into Week 1, there are questions that arise after Week 0 performances. Each week, SBLive's Tarek Fattal will predict winners of the top matchups and provide notable storylines to keep an eye on Friday night.
TAREK'S TALLY (prediction W-L record)
Here are the top games to watch and storylines to keep an eye on in Week 1.
PREDICTIONS FOR WEEK 1 TOP GAMES
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
No. 10 Santa Margarita (0-1) at No. 6 Corona Centennial (0-1) (TV)
Someone is going to be 0-2, but who will it be?
Santa Margarita lost to Mission Viejo and Centennial lost to Mater Dei - both juggernaut opponents. However, Centennial was without 5-star QB Husan Longstreet, who is hopeful for Week 1.
WHO WILL WIN?
Centennial's offense at full strength will be tough to stop, especially after seeing what junior running back Malachi Roby did against Mater Dei.
THE PICK: Centennial
No. 13 Oaks Christian (1-0) at No. 8 Sierra Canyon (1-1)
This is a battle between the two top teams in the Northern Los Angeles area, and it will serve as a true litmus test for both squads as they eye the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.
Sierra Canyon is coming off a tough 35-7 loss to JSerra. Oaks Christian beat Chaminade, but was scoreless in the second half of a 24-17 victory.
WHO WILL WIN?
Oaks Christian standout RB Deshonne Redeaux had an ankle sprain last week and is questionable. Sierra Canyon defensive end Richie Wesley did not play against JSerra and is also questionable.
THE PICK: Sierra Canyon
No. 5 Orange Lutheran (1-0) at No. 25 Rancho Cucamonga (0-1)
Senior running back Steve Chavez went down with a right leg injury against Serra last week, but sophomore running back Jae Nembhard stepped up in a gutty 21-13 win. O-Lu coach Rod Sherman says Chavez is questionable against Rancho Cucamonga.
WHO WILL WIN?
Orange Lutheran QB TJ Lateef played with supreme confidence against Serra and might not see a better defensive secondary the rest of the year outside of Mater Dei.
THE PICK: Orange Lutheran
No. 15 Servite (1-0) at No. 7 Murrieta Valley (1-0)
This will be a toss up. Murrieta Valley could be without QB Bear Bachmeier again (injured) and will have to rely on running back Dorian Hoze, who scored five TDs last week.
But will it be enough to take down a surging, improving Trinity League team like Servite?
WHO WILL WIN?
Servite QB Leo Hannan threw four TDs last week.
THE PICK: Servite
No. 19 Warren (0-1) at No. 9 Gardena Serra (0-1)
Serra coach Scott Altenberg would tell you the Cavs game Week 0's game against Orange Lutheran away. His offense was in the redzone at least three times and came away with zero points.
That said, no shame in losing to Orange Lutheran, whose coach said Serra's secondary could be the best in the state with CJ McBean, Marcellous Ryan, Duvay Williams and Tre Harrison.
WHO WILL WIN?
UCLA commit Madden Iamaleava will look to test that secondary for a second straight week.
THE PICK: Serra
IMPRESSIVE STARTS
Simi Valley (2-0): Jim Benkert is at it again. The Pioneers traveled to Nevada for a lopsided victory in Week 00, but when they beat Foothill League power Valencia 49-41 this past Friday, it raised eyebrows. Running back Brice Hawkins has rushed for 283 yards and four TDs and QB Tagg Harrison has tossed for 385 yards and four TDs. Izak Simpson has recorded four sacks.
Mission Viejo (2-0): The Diablos are expected to contend for a Division 1 title, so the 2-0 start isn't surprising, but the fashion in which they're doing it is worth noting. A 35-7 win over Santa Margarita of the Trinity League is impressive. The Mission Viejo defense had four interceptions - two returned for TDs - and got three sacks from Jaden Williams.
St. John Bosco (1-0): The Braves traveled out of state and beat Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 34-27 with first-year starter at QB in Matai Fuiava, who threw for more than 300 yards, and first-year starter RB Maliq Blackwell-Allen, who ran for 128 yards on 11 carries.
Pacifica Oxnard (1-0): The numbers speak for themselves. Savion Taylor caught 19 passes for 326 yards and three TDs. QB Dominic Duran was 29 of 41 for 501 yards and six TDs through the air.
