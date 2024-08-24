Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 0 (8/23/24)
High school football in California is officially underway.
No. 1-ranked Mater Dei defeated No. 2 Corona Centennial 42-25 Thursday night to get things kicked off, but a majority of the SBLive Top 25 football teams will play their Week 0 season openers Friday night.
Here are the Week 0 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
No. 1 Mater Dei 42, No. 2 Corona Centennial 25: Jordon Davison rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns to give new coach Raul Lara a debut victory.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
No. 7 JSerra 35, No. 5 Sierra Canyon 7: QB Ryan Hopkins stellar in debut.
No. 6 Orange Lutheran 21, No. 9 Gardena Serra 13: Sophomore running back Jae Nembhard was huge in replacement of injured senior running back Steve Chavez. QB TJ Lateef threw two TDs and rushed for one.
No. 10 Murrieta Valley 35, No. 15 Rancho Cucamonga 19: Nighthawks roll without QB Bear Bachmeier.
No. 11 Los Alamitos 71, Anaheim Western 0: Jerod Terry and Lenny Ibarra score 3 TDs each.
No. 24 Chaparral 17, No. 16 San Clemente 16
Folsom 63, No. 13 Long Beach 20: Ryder Lyons shined for Folsom.
Cathedral 16, No. 14 Loyola 13 (2OT)
No. 16 Oaks Christian 24, Chaminade 17: Deshonne Redeaux scored two rushing TDs.
Hawaii Kamehameha 31, No. 17 Warren 21
No. 19 Servite 45, Utah East 0
No. 20 Oak Hills 23, Aquinas 8
No. 21 Upland 26, La Habra 23
No. 22 Oxnard Pacifica 42, West Ranch 6
Clovis West 29, No. 24 Edison 28
No. 25 Newbury Park 52, Millikan 15
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
No. 3 St. John Bosco, Chaminade-Madonna (FL):
No. 4 Mission Viejo, No. 8 Santa Margarita:
No. 18 Palos Verdes, Hawaii 'Ioani:
