Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 0 (8/23/24)

Top 25 high school football scores and notable stats from Week 0 in the CIF Southern Section, Aug. 22-24.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Tavian McNair of Corona Centennial lines up against Mater Dei on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Tavian McNair of Corona Centennial lines up against Mater Dei on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Greg Stein

High school football in California is officially underway.

No. 1-ranked Mater Dei defeated No. 2 Corona Centennial 42-25 Thursday night to get things kicked off, but a majority of the SBLive Top 25 football teams will play their Week 0 season openers Friday night.

Here are the Week 0 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

No. 1 Mater Dei 42, No. 2 Corona Centennial 25: Jordon Davison rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns to give new coach Raul Lara a debut victory.

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

No. 7 JSerra 35, No. 5 Sierra Canyon 7: QB Ryan Hopkins stellar in debut.

No. 6 Orange Lutheran 21, No. 9 Gardena Serra 13: Sophomore running back Jae Nembhard was huge in replacement of injured senior running back Steve Chavez. QB TJ Lateef threw two TDs and rushed for one.

No. 10 Murrieta Valley 35, No. 15 Rancho Cucamonga 19: Nighthawks roll without QB Bear Bachmeier.

No. 11 Los Alamitos 71, Anaheim Western 0: Jerod Terry and Lenny Ibarra score 3 TDs each.

No. 24 Chaparral 17, No. 16 San Clemente 16

Folsom 63, No. 13 Long Beach 20: Ryder Lyons shined for Folsom.

Cathedral 16, No. 14 Loyola 13 (2OT)

No. 16 Oaks Christian 24, Chaminade 17: Deshonne Redeaux scored two rushing TDs.

Hawaii Kamehameha 31, No. 17 Warren 21

No. 19 Servite 45, Utah East 0

No. 20 Oak Hills 23, Aquinas 8

No. 21 Upland 26, La Habra 23

No. 22 Oxnard Pacifica 42, West Ranch 6

Clovis West 29, No. 24 Edison 28

No. 25 Newbury Park 52, Millikan 15

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

No. 3 St. John Bosco, Chaminade-Madonna (FL):

No. 4 Mission Viejo, No. 8 Santa Margarita:

No. 18 Palos Verdes, Hawaii 'Ioani:

Published
