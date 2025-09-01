High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Aug. 31, 2025
Two of the three matchups that featured teams from last week’s High School on SI Power lived up to their hype.
Southeast powerhouses Grayson (Ga.) and Thompson (Ala.) needed overtime and two bites at the apple on a potential winning two-point conversion to settle matters, with the Georgians coming out on top 24-23.
Meanwhile, New Jersey giant Bergen County and East St. Louis (Ill.) went back and forth at the Battle at the Beach before the Crusaders eked out a 22-21 victory.
The third featured DeMatha from Maryland thrashing St. Joseph’s Prep, sending the Pennsylvania school tumbling out of the rankings with their first 0-2 start since 2007.
And while Centennial and Santa Margarita wasn’t a Power 25 showdown going into Friday night, the Eagles’ overtime victory in a matchup of California powers vaulted them back into the rankings after they dropped out following a season-opening loss to Mission Viejo.
Also entering the Power 25 this week is Douglas County of Georgia, with DeSoto of Texas dropping out.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) had to forfeit its game to the Monarchs due to a sideline-clearing altercation in its previous game against Saint Louis in Hawaii, giving Mater Dei a free win and an extra week to prepare for its matchup with Kahuku.
Next up: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Sept. 5
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Eastwood (El Paso, TX) 66-7
Lowdown: The Braves held their overmatched foes to 163 total yards and had three interceptions in their tuneup for next week’s colossal matchup with national powerhouse St. Frances Academy.
Next up: vs. No. 4 St. Frances Academy, Sept. 5
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Kahuku (Hawaii) 38-0
Lowdown: It might have been a trip to the Hawaiian Islands, but for the Gaels, it was all business as they took care of a Kahuku team that a couple of years ago stunned St. John Bosco on this same field. University of Hawaii commit Maika Eugenio threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns on 31-of-38 passing, while Kaina Watson caught eight passes for 124 yards and two scores.
Next up: vs. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah), Sept. 5
4. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Panthers got the week off to prepare for their SoCal showdown with St. John Bosco.
Next up: at No. 2 St. John Bosco, Sept. 5
5. Duncanville (Texas)
Previous ranking: 5
Season opener: vs. South Oak Cliff (Dallas), Sept. 5
6. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) 35-14
Lowdown: The Ascenders led just 21-14 at halftime before pulling away. Jayden Wade threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Le’Khy Thompkins ran for two touchdowns and Chuck Roberts returned an interception 80 yards for a score.
Next up: at Coronado (Henderson, Nev.), Sept. 13
7. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 13 Thompson 24-23 (OT)
Lowdown: The Rams survived their first game without injured QB Travis Burgess, who is out for the season, with junior Deuce Smith overcoming three interceptions to lead 99- and 71-yard drives for scores to force overtime, where Ashton Turner scored on a 7-yard run. After Thompson answered with a score, the Rams stopped the ensuing two-point conversion.
Next up: vs. Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.), Sept. 5
8. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Lancaster (Texas) 22-18
Lowdown: The Panthers struggled early but rallied for the season-opening victory as junior QB Hayes Cloutier hit Pryce Demerson for a go-ahead 49-yard touchdown with just under seven minutes remaining in the game.
Next up: vs. DeSoto (Texas), Sept. 5
9. Buford (Ga.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Wolves enjoyed a week off before returning to face another in-state opponent.
Next up: vs. Roswell (Ga.), Sept. 5
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. No. 25 East St. Louis (Ill.) 22-21
Lowdown: The Crusaders rallied to win a Battle at the Beach showdown of Power 25 teams, watching an early 14-0 lead disappear before coming back thanks to Amar’e Newell’s return of a blocked punt by Ohio State commit Jordan Thomas with 1:23 to play, followed by the winning two-point conversion on a pass from Trey Tagliaferri to Bryan Porter.
Next up: at West Boca Raton (Fla.), Sept. 5
11. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Fremont (Plain City, Utah) 67-21
Lowdown: The Chargers traveled north for a matchup with a fellow unbeaten and took over in the second half, scoring five consecutive touchdowns to blow the game open. Kingston Cooper ran for two touchdowns, and Helaman Casuga threw for four scores and ran for two.
Next up: vs. No. 16 Liberty, Sept. 5
12. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Patriots get a breather after their come-from-behind win a week ago against St. Joseph’s Prep before an in-state showdown with Chaminade-Madonna.
Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.), Sept. 5
13. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost 24-23 (OT) to No. 7 Grayson
Lowdown: The Warriors took a 17-10 lead with 2:11 to play on Trent Seaborn’s 50-yard touchdown throw to Dedrick Kimbrough but gave up a score with 18 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Seaborn again found Kimbrough in overtime to answer a Grayson score, but the two-point conversion pass was broken up to end one of the early nominees for Game of the Year.
Next up: vs. Tuscaloosa County (Ala.), Sept. 5
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.) 72-6
Lowdown: The only thing that slowed the Raiders was the weather, as the defending Class 5A state champion showed no ill effects from their emotional loss to Mater Dei a week ago to blast the Cobras.
Next up: at Columbus (Miami, Fla.), Sept. 5
15. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. St. Paul (Sante Fe Springs, Calif.) 58-14
Lowdown: Ohio State commit QB Luke Fahey was 23-of-26 passing for 375 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a score, and sophomores KJ Woodbury Jr. and Jack Junker each had five catches and combined for 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Folsom (Calif.), Sept. 5
16. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.) 37-0
Lowdown: Arizona State commit Zeth Angel Thues had two interceptions and senior DL Tyler Burnstein had two sacks and a fumble recovery to lead a staunch defensive effort for the Lions, and senior QBs Brayden Stevens and Jayden Pico alternated drives and accounted for two touchdowns apiece.
Next up: at No. 11 Corner Canyon, Sept. 5
17. Milton (Ga.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Alpharetta (Ga.) 31-6
Lowdown: The Eagles held Alpharetta to 175 total yards, and Bentley Hickman ran for 69 yards and a touchdown as they built a 31-0 lead after three quarters.
Next up: vs. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.), Sept. 12
18. Edna Karr (New Orleans)
Previous ranking: 19
Season opener: vs. Archbishop Shaw (Marrero, La.), Sept. 5
19. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (1-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. then-No. 23 St. Joseph’s Prep 45-17
Lowdown: The Stags took advantage of a mistake-plagued performance by the Eagles to hand them their worst defeat since September 2015. Elijah Lee scored three touchdowns for the Stags, including a 32-yard pick-six midway through the fourth quarter. James Pace added another touchdown by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.
Next up: vs. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Sept. 5
20. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) 63-0
Lowdown: It was a complete performance from the Trailblazers, who posted a second consecutive shutout as junior S Myles Baker and senior CB Havon Finney Jr. each returned interceptions for touchdowns while junior RB Jaxsen Stokes scored on a 59-yard run and a 60-yard pass.
Next up: vs. Punahou (Hawaii), Sept. 6
21. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.) 31-17
Lowdown: Freshman QB Brody Lowe stepped in for Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon, who will miss several weeks with a right thumb injury, and went 13-of-21 passing for 306 yards and two touchdowns, with his 36-yard scoring toss to Kaden Catoe with 3:34 to play icing the victory.
Next up: vs. East Forsyth (N.C.), Sept. 5
22. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (1-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. No. 23 Centennial 33-27 (OT)
Lowdown: It was a short hiatus outside the Power 25 for the Eagles as Carson Palmer earned his first win as the new coach by defeating another Southern California power. Freshman Adrian Petero’s two-yard touchdown run in overtime finally sealed the win in a wild back-and-forth affair.
Next up: at Highland (Palmdale, Calif.), Sept. 5
23. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (1-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost 33-27 (OT) to No. 22 Santa Margarita
Lowdown: Two touchdown passes from QB Dominick Catalano to WR Ty Plinski allowed the Huskies to rally and force overtime, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.
Next up: at Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), Sept. 6
24. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Newton (Covington, Ga.) 27-21
Lowdown: The Tigers enter the rankings fresh off a victory over another unbeaten team as QB Mike Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter snapped a 21-21 tie. Johnson also was 14-of-20 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while senior DE Jordan Carter made 13 tackles with three sacks.
Next up: at Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.), Sept. 5
25. East St Louis (Ill.) (0-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Lost 22-21 to No. 10 Bergen County
Lowdown: The Flyers played the Crusaders tooth and nail for 48 minutes and proved they’re worthy of remaining in the Power 25. Myson Johnson-Cook, a transfer from DeSoto (Texas), ran for a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback from an early 14-0 deficit, but a special teams mistake in the final 90 seconds proved costly.
Next up: vs. Gadsden County (Havana, Fla.), Sept. 6
Dropped Out
23. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
24. DeSoto (Texas)
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Bixby (Okla.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cass Tech (Detroit)
Carrollton (Ga.)
Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
De La Salle (Concord, Calif.)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Folsom (Calif.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)