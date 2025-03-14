Woodland Christian wins first California (CIF) state girls basketball high school championship
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Woodland Christian, a school of less than 300 students in Yolo County, won the first of 12 California (CIF) championship games Friday morning at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.
Teagan Hayes had 18 points and feisty 5-foot-2 point guard Keziah Maldonado-Lemus added 12 points, five steals and five rebounds as the the Cardinals (31-6) won their first state title in their first state-finals appearance with a 47-41 Division 5 championship over Rosamond.
A pair of three-pointers by Elena Ganyo gave the Sac-Joaquin Section representative its biggest lead 37-27 lead late in the third in the fourth quarter before Rosamond made a run led by Ariel Cain (14 points, nine rebounds).
The Roadrunners (29-8) closed to 44-41 with 1:28 left, but Ganyo hit one free throw and Hayes swished two down the stretch.
The Cardinals, who had never even qualified for the Northern California regional before this season, won the game on the boards, with a 50-28 rebounding edge led by Siena Sorbello (17 rebounds) and Bailee Broward (12 rebounds).