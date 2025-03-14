High School

Woodland Christian wins first California (CIF) state girls basketball high school championship

In the first of 12 California (CIF) state championship games at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, the Cardinals hold off a game Rosamond team from the Southern Section

Woodland Christian point guard Keziah Maldonado-Lemus drives to the basket against Rosemond in the California (CIF) Division 5 basketball title game at Golden 1 Center. / Photo by Dennis Lee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Woodland Christian, a school of less than 300 students in Yolo County, won the first of 12 California (CIF) championship games Friday morning at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

Teagan Hayes had 18 points and feisty 5-foot-2 point guard Keziah Maldonado-Lemus added 12 points, five steals and five rebounds as the the Cardinals (31-6) won their first state title in their first state-finals appearance with a 47-41 Division 5 championship over Rosamond.

A pair of three-pointers by Elena Ganyo gave the Sac-Joaquin Section representative its biggest lead 37-27 lead late in the third in the fourth quarter before Rosamond made a run led by Ariel Cain (14 points, nine rebounds).

The Roadrunners (29-8) closed to 44-41 with 1:28 left, but Ganyo hit one free throw and Hayes swished two down the stretch.

The Cardinals, who had never even qualified for the Northern California regional before this season, won the game on the boards, with a 50-28 rebounding edge led by Siena Sorbello (17 rebounds) and Bailee Broward (12 rebounds).

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

