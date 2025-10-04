Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
Alamosa 50, Bayfield 0
Arapahoe 21, Grandview 17
Arvada West 45, Denver South 7
Basalt 14, Delta 0
Bear Creek 28, Highlands Ranch 23
Boulder 27, Lakewood 22
Broomfield 50, Longmont 7
Brush 62, Arvada 0
Buena Vista 51, Ellicott 0
Burlington 32, Yuma 14
Cherry Creek 49, Cherokee Trail 12
Cheyenne Mountain 54, Centaurus 35
Coal Ridge 49, Moffat County 8
Columbine 48, Denver East 9
Conifer 35, Glenwood Springs 0
Crowley County 62, Hoehne 32
Dayspring Christian Academy 28, Sedgwick County 22
Denver North 28, George Washington 19
D'Evelyn 31, Alameda 14
Dolores 26, Sargent 0
Eagle Valley 35, Steamboat Springs 14
Eaglecrest 48, Smoky Hill 7
Eaton 35, University 21
Elbert 52, St. Mary's 21
Englewood 44, Bennett 0
Erie 35, Rangeview 23
Evergreen 34, Niwot 17
Fairview 56, Prairie View 0
Florence 42, Manitou Springs 17
Fort Collins 52, Horizon 7
Fountain-Fort Carson 56, Douglas County 9
Fowler 66, Sangre de Cristo 22
Frederick 21, Loveland 10
Front Range Christian 38, Lyons 0
Grand Junction Central 47, Adams City 0
Hayden 56, Plateau Valley 38
Holy Family 27, Mead 21
Las Animas 56, Springfield 14
Legacy 24, Fossil Ridge 14
Legend 57, Pine Creek 30
Limon 49, Wiggins 14
Lutheran 41, Green Mountain 7
Meeker 22, Cedaredge 13
Montbello 49, Aurora Central 18
Monte Vista 55, Center 0
Montezuma-Cortez 7, Gunnison 6
Montrose 57, Falcon 6
Mountain Range 14, Overland 0
Mountain Vista 38, Valor Christian 36
Mullen 40, Vista PEAK Prep 12
North Fork 42, Olathe 6
Pagosa Springs 57, Salida 8
Palisade 55, Summit 0
Palmer Ridge 42, Air Academy 0
Platte Valley 44, Estes Park 0
Pomona 47, Wheat Ridge 7
Pueblo West 49, Doherty 6
Ralston Valley 55, Chatfield 22
Regis Jesuit 41, Chaparral 9
Resurrection Christian 44, Valley 0
Riverdale Ridge 55, Skyline 7
Rocky Mountain 28, Brighton 0
Rye 14, Peyton 7
Sand Creek 61, Thornton 0
Sanford 54, Norwood 24
Silver Creek 35, Greeley West 28
Simla 29, Calhan 20
Strasburg 36, Elizabeth 34
The Classical Academy 2, Lincoln 0
The Pinnacle 38, Jefferson 26
Vista Ridge 42, Liberty 7
Weld Central 49, Fort Lupton 0
Wellington Middle-High School 54, Berthoud 0
West Grand 52, Rangely 6
Westminster 28, Northglenn 7