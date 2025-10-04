High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Fort Collins
Scenes from Fort Collins / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Colorado high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Alamosa 50, Bayfield 0

Arapahoe 21, Grandview 17

Arvada West 45, Denver South 7

Basalt 14, Delta 0

Bear Creek 28, Highlands Ranch 23

Boulder 27, Lakewood 22

Broomfield 50, Longmont 7

Brush 62, Arvada 0

Buena Vista 51, Ellicott 0

Burlington 32, Yuma 14

Cherry Creek 49, Cherokee Trail 12

Cheyenne Mountain 54, Centaurus 35

Coal Ridge 49, Moffat County 8

Columbine 48, Denver East 9

Conifer 35, Glenwood Springs 0

Crowley County 62, Hoehne 32

Dayspring Christian Academy 28, Sedgwick County 22

Denver North 28, George Washington 19

D'Evelyn 31, Alameda 14

Dolores 26, Sargent 0

Eagle Valley 35, Steamboat Springs 14

Eaglecrest 48, Smoky Hill 7

Eaton 35, University 21

Elbert 52, St. Mary's 21

Englewood 44, Bennett 0

Erie 35, Rangeview 23

Evergreen 34, Niwot 17

Fairview 56, Prairie View 0

Florence 42, Manitou Springs 17

Fort Collins 52, Horizon 7

Fountain-Fort Carson 56, Douglas County 9

Fowler 66, Sangre de Cristo 22

Frederick 21, Loveland 10

Front Range Christian 38, Lyons 0

Grand Junction Central 47, Adams City 0

Hayden 56, Plateau Valley 38

Holy Family 27, Mead 21

Las Animas 56, Springfield 14

Legacy 24, Fossil Ridge 14

Legend 57, Pine Creek 30

Limon 49, Wiggins 14

Lutheran 41, Green Mountain 7

Meeker 22, Cedaredge 13

Montbello 49, Aurora Central 18

Monte Vista 55, Center 0

Montezuma-Cortez 7, Gunnison 6

Montrose 57, Falcon 6

Mountain Range 14, Overland 0

Mountain Vista 38, Valor Christian 36

Mullen 40, Vista PEAK Prep 12

North Fork 42, Olathe 6

Pagosa Springs 57, Salida 8

Palisade 55, Summit 0

Palmer Ridge 42, Air Academy 0

Platte Valley 44, Estes Park 0

Pomona 47, Wheat Ridge 7

Pueblo West 49, Doherty 6

Ralston Valley 55, Chatfield 22

Regis Jesuit 41, Chaparral 9

Resurrection Christian 44, Valley 0

Riverdale Ridge 55, Skyline 7

Rocky Mountain 28, Brighton 0

Rye 14, Peyton 7

Sand Creek 61, Thornton 0

Sanford 54, Norwood 24

Silver Creek 35, Greeley West 28

Simla 29, Calhan 20

Strasburg 36, Elizabeth 34

The Classical Academy 2, Lincoln 0

The Pinnacle 38, Jefferson 26

Vista Ridge 42, Liberty 7

Weld Central 49, Fort Lupton 0

Wellington Middle-High School 54, Berthoud 0

West Grand 52, Rangely 6

Westminster 28, Northglenn 7

Published
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

