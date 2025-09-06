Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Colorado high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Colorado High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (CHSAA) — September 5, 2025
Soroco 8, Sangre de Cristo 62
Mountain Valley 7, Walsh 44
Fountain-Fort Carson 28, Denver South 0
Sierra Grande 53, Deer Trail 38
Littleton 30, Jefferson 8
Skyline 0, Bear Creek 42
Glenrock 14, Holyoke 41
Dakota Ridge 38, Winter Springs 7
Eaglecrest 13, Fort Collins 25
Boulder 27, Silver Creek 56
KIPP KC Legacy High School 0, University 49
Kim/Branson 7, Granada 47
Fleming 6, Wauneta-Palisade 34
Timnath 7, Severance 12
Weld Central 35, Valley 0
The Academy 14, Forge Christian 47
Woodland Park 27, Salida 20
Wray 42, Goodland 21
Yuma 31, North Fork 15
Meeker 16, Wiggins 26
Lincoln 0, Peyton 56
Sterling 13, Lamar 21
Wellington Middle-High School 68, Fort Lupton 0
Florence 20, The Classical Academy 49
Englewood 13, Denver West 42
Delta 47, Gunnison 7
Estes Park 0, Denver Christian 44
University 22, Brush 29
Moffat County 9, Berthoud 45
Kennedy 8, Bennett 0
Aztec 0, Bayfield 38
Rifle 13, Basalt 30
Arvada 6, Pueblo County 61
Alamosa 33, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 13
Thornton 6, Westminster 56
Prairie View 13, Northglenn 45
Thomas Jefferson 0, Mountain Range 6
Fossil Ridge 6, Rock Canyon 36
Smoky Hill 16, Douglas County 44
Millard North 0, Cherry Creek 42
ThunderRidge 11, Cherokee Trail 21
Golden 45, Brighton 23
Arvada West 34, Fairview 33
Heritage 14, Arapahoe 35
Limon 41, Flatirons Academy 13
Conifer 56, D'Evelyn 0
Riverdale Ridge 27, Poudre 10
Legend 43, Columbine 0
Swink 7, Sanford 56
Vail Christian 18, Norwood 58
Merino 6, McClave 42
Sargent 8, Hayden 58
Front Range Christian 14, Rocky Ford 22
Simla 12, Fowler 8
Dove Creek 22, Rangely 16
Weskan 38, Otis 58
Primero 35, Manzanola 25
Kiowa 22, La Veta 19
Hanover 0, Idalia 58
Eads 78, Miami-Yoder 6
Briggsdale 71, Weldon Valley 55
Prairie 6, Arickaree 45
Sierra 12, Palmer 7
Roosevelt 26, Holy Family 41
Skyview 71, Hinkley 0
Canon City 16, Eagle Valley 26
Roaring Fork 15, Yuma 31
Rye 7, Monte Vista 23
Caliche 21, Peetz 41
Calhan 30, West Grand 32
Lyons 14, Byers 46
Akron 70, St. Mary's 38
Center 0, Olathe 27
Evanston 0, Vista Ridge 52
Pueblo West 7, Pomona 17
Cedaredge 6, Coal Ridge 42
Lakin 6, Burlington 42
Buena Vista 54, Platte Valley 6
Montbello 20, Evergreen 29
Loveland 72, Mountain View 0
Longmont 7, Windsor 55
Liberty 7, Widefield 17
Grand Junction 36, Grand Junction Central 29
George Washington 20, Harrison 8
Gateway 26, Greeley West 34
Mead 28, Frederick 0
Pueblo South 40, Falcon 17
Piedra Vista 0, Durango 17
Cheyenne Mountain 42, Pueblo Centennial 7
Broomfield 28, Monarch 17
Aurora Central 12, Highlands Ranch 42
Air Academy 14, Sand Creek 32
Monticello 7, Dolores 56
Haxtun 56, Wichita County 32
Brophy College Prep 44, Regis Jesuit 18