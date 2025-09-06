High School

Colorado high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

Ben Dagg

Mead's Noah Vroman gets the catch for a touchdown during the Colorado 3A high school football state game against Thompson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.
Mead's Noah Vroman gets the catch for a touchdown during the Colorado 3A high school football state game against Thompson Valley on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Colorado high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Soroco 8, Sangre de Cristo 62

Mountain Valley 7, Walsh 44

Fountain-Fort Carson 28, Denver South 0

Sierra Grande 53, Deer Trail 38

Littleton 30, Jefferson 8

Skyline 0, Bear Creek 42

Glenrock 14, Holyoke 41

Dakota Ridge 38, Winter Springs 7

Eaglecrest 13, Fort Collins 25

Boulder 27, Silver Creek 56

KIPP KC Legacy High School 0, University 49

Kim/Branson 7, Granada 47

Fleming 6, Wauneta-Palisade 34

Timnath 7, Severance 12

Weld Central 35, Valley 0

The Academy 14, Forge Christian 47

Woodland Park 27, Salida 20

Wray 42, Goodland 21

Yuma 31, North Fork 15

Meeker 16, Wiggins 26

Lincoln 0, Peyton 56

Sterling 13, Lamar 21

Wellington Middle-High School 68, Fort Lupton 0

Florence 20, The Classical Academy 49

Englewood 13, Denver West 42

Delta 47, Gunnison 7

Estes Park 0, Denver Christian 44

University 22, Brush 29

Moffat County 9, Berthoud 45

Kennedy 8, Bennett 0

Aztec 0, Bayfield 38

Rifle 13, Basalt 30

Arvada 6, Pueblo County 61

Alamosa 33, Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 13

Thornton 6, Westminster 56

Prairie View 13, Northglenn 45

Thomas Jefferson 0, Mountain Range 6

Fossil Ridge 6, Rock Canyon 36

Smoky Hill 16, Douglas County 44

Millard North 0, Cherry Creek 42

ThunderRidge 11, Cherokee Trail 21

Golden 45, Brighton 23

Arvada West 34, Fairview 33

Heritage 14, Arapahoe 35

Limon 41, Flatirons Academy 13

Conifer 56, D'Evelyn 0

Riverdale Ridge 27, Poudre 10

Legend 43, Columbine 0

Swink 7, Sanford 56

Vail Christian 18, Norwood 58

Merino 6, McClave 42

Sargent 8, Hayden 58

Front Range Christian 14, Rocky Ford 22

Simla 12, Fowler 8

Dove Creek 22, Rangely 16

Weskan 38, Otis 58

Primero 35, Manzanola 25

Kiowa 22, La Veta 19

Hanover 0, Idalia 58

Eads 78, Miami-Yoder 6

Briggsdale 71, Weldon Valley 55

Prairie 6, Arickaree 45

Sierra 12, Palmer 7

Roosevelt 26, Holy Family 41

Skyview 71, Hinkley 0

Canon City 16, Eagle Valley 26

Roaring Fork 15, Yuma 31

Rye 7, Monte Vista 23

Caliche 21, Peetz 41

Calhan 30, West Grand 32

Lyons 14, Byers 46

Akron 70, St. Mary's 38

Center 0, Olathe 27

Evanston 0, Vista Ridge 52

Pueblo West 7, Pomona 17

Cedaredge 6, Coal Ridge 42

Lakin 6, Burlington 42

Buena Vista 54, Platte Valley 6

Montbello 20, Evergreen 29

Loveland 72, Mountain View 0

Longmont 7, Windsor 55

Liberty 7, Widefield 17

Grand Junction 36, Grand Junction Central 29

George Washington 20, Harrison 8

Gateway 26, Greeley West 34

Mead 28, Frederick 0

Pueblo South 40, Falcon 17

Piedra Vista 0, Durango 17

Cheyenne Mountain 42, Pueblo Centennial 7

Broomfield 28, Monarch 17

Aurora Central 12, Highlands Ranch 42

Air Academy 14, Sand Creek 32

Monticello 7, Dolores 56

Haxtun 56, Wichita County 32

Brophy College Prep 44, Regis Jesuit 18

Published
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

