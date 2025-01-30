Ricky Bell named next Leon (Florida) head football coach
One of Leon County's most well known high school sports figures is making his way back into the coaching ranks.
Leon High School athletics announced Wednesday evening via Instagram that they were hiring former Leon County Athletic Director/FHSAA board member Ricky Bell as the Lions' next head football coach.
Bell had been apart of the FHSAA's Board of Directors the last few years since retiring as Leon County AD back in the summer of 2020. The Florida Coaches Hall of Fame inductee returns to the sidelines after nearly two decades away from coaching.
Bell had served on the FHSAA's board as a Citizen At-Large and has voiced his opinions on numerous major rule changes, including most recently NIL.
Some of Bell's takes include proposing removing the rule that spring football practice is a continuation of the fall season.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi