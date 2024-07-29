10 Connecticut high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
Connecticut high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 12-14 and the Constitution State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at wide receiver, with many top end receivers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Connecticut. With the passing game becoming the focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Constitution State.
The following is a list of top returning Connecticut wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Jourdin Houston, St. Thomas More: The Rutgers commitment had a slew of college suitors after him, which also included Boston College, Duke, Maryland and UConn.
Teriq Mallory, Cheshire Academy: Mallory is the other receiver on this list committed to a Division I school, with the wideout committed to West Virginia. At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Mallory is one of New England's top receivers.
Joe Mugovero, Manchester: Leading the state in the receiving department as a junior was Mugovero. The always dependable pass catcher hauled in 61 passes for 1,055 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Jayden Taylor, Newtown: Taylor was another elusive wide receiver that was a difficult cover for opposing secondaries last season. The junior caught 58 passes for 978 yards and found pay dirt 16 times.
Jordan Pierce, Bunnell: The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver also plays strong safety and linebacker for the Bunnell. In 2023, Pierce hauled in 69 passes for 910 yards and scored five touchdowns. Should be one of the state's top two-way players.
Shane Walker, Masuk: Whether Walker was playing out wide at receiver or in a defensive backfield, he was making plays for the Panthers. Last season, Walker caught 50 passes for 873 yards and found the endzone nine times.
Joey Montalvo, East Catholic: Montalvo had been one of the top most sure-handed wide receivers in the state last season as a sophomore, racking up 43 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns. Expect the pass catcher to put up strong numbers again this fall.
Jaylen Titus, Derby: Titus was a deep threat any time he touched the ball for Derby, with a long of 81 yards on one of his catches from 2023. The fleet-footed wideout caught 41 passes for over 800 yards and scored eight times.
Jesus Martell, Maloney: Averaging just over 21 yards per catch last season, Martell kept defensive backs on their toes on every snap. The wide receiver caught 33 passes for over 700 yards and scred an impressive 13 touchdowns.
Nathan Smith, Staples: The state champion Staples Wreckers bring back plenty from the 2023 group, with Smith being a key piece returning on offense. Smith caught 36 passes for 658 yards and five touchdowns.
