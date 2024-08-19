2024 Connecticut high school football schedules released: Battle of state champs Oct. 19
Are you ready for some Connecticut high school football?
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming 2024 CIAC season.
The season officially gets underway on Thursday, September 12, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 CIAC state championships on December 14.
2024 Connecticut high school football schedules for all teams in every CIAC classification are available on SBLive Connecticut, where you can also find live Connecticut high school football scores and much more.
2024 Connecticut CIAC high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 CIAC high school football season schedule:
- August 15-17: OTAs
- September 12: First contests
- September 13: First Friday night
- November 28: Final day of the regular season
- December 3: Playoff quarterfinals
- December 8: Playoff semifinals
- December 14: 2024 CIAC High School Football Championships*
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
*The 2023 Connecticut high school football state title games were played at Rentschler Field in East Hartford and Central Connecticut State University's Arute Field in New Britain. The 2024 state championship sites have yet to be determined by the CIAC.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's Connecticut state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 CIAC football state champions in each classification:
2023 Connecticut high school football state champions
- Class LL: Staples Wreckers
- Class L: New Canaan Rams
- Class MM: North Haven Indians
- Class M: Hand Tigers
- Class SS: Joel Barlow Falcons
- Class S: Bloomfield Warhawks
Updated 2024 CIAC football classes
The CIAC has released new playoff Classes for the 2024 Connecticut high school football season.
The new CIAC classes are:
- Class LL: 762 and over enrollment
- Class L: 761-638 enrollment
- Class MM: 637-509 enrollment
- Class M: 508-396 enrollment
- Class SS: 395-320 enrollment
- Class S: Up to 319 enrollment
