High School

Chris Haley steps down as Jonathan Law (Connecticut) head football coach

Haley steps away from the Lawmen after a 6-5 campaign

Andy Villamarzo

The head coaching carousel when it comes to high school football is spinning all over the country and out of the New England region, it's no different.

According to a report by the CTPost on Wednesday, Chris Haley has stepped down as the head football coach of Jonathan Law. Haley led the Lawmen to a 6-5 finish out of Connecticut's Class M.

Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 5 (80-76)

When it comes to coaching stipends out of the Constitution State, Jonathan Law has the highest compared to any other public school, tying with Foran for a stipend pay of $11,100 overall.

Haley steps away after leading the Lawmen to multiple CIAC playoff berths over the course of the last four seasons. The former Lawmen head coach's best season came in 2022 when Haley led the program to a 10-2 finish, losing to eventual 2022 Class M champion Notre Dame, in the semifinals.

Jonathan Law reached the Class M playoffs this past 2024 season, with the Lawmen falling to Brookfield, 48-13, in the quarterfinal round.

More From Connecticut High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Connecticut