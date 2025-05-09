Chris Haley steps down as Jonathan Law (Connecticut) head football coach
The head coaching carousel when it comes to high school football is spinning all over the country and out of the New England region, it's no different.
According to a report by the CTPost on Wednesday, Chris Haley has stepped down as the head football coach of Jonathan Law. Haley led the Lawmen to a 6-5 finish out of Connecticut's Class M.
Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 5 (80-76)
When it comes to coaching stipends out of the Constitution State, Jonathan Law has the highest compared to any other public school, tying with Foran for a stipend pay of $11,100 overall.
Haley steps away after leading the Lawmen to multiple CIAC playoff berths over the course of the last four seasons. The former Lawmen head coach's best season came in 2022 when Haley led the program to a 10-2 finish, losing to eventual 2022 Class M champion Notre Dame, in the semifinals.
Jonathan Law reached the Class M playoffs this past 2024 season, with the Lawmen falling to Brookfield, 48-13, in the quarterfinal round.
