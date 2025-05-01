Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 5 (80-76)
Most high school football stadiums around the United States look pretty similar to one another. Nowadays, many of them are made like one another and come with a lower price tag and modern-day luxuries, but there are still plenty of stadiums where watching a game is a very unique experience.
Whether it's size, location, history, lore, or a combination of factors, these 100 venues from all around the nation offer fans a place to see high school football that doesn't feel like most other venues.
These stadiums have developed a following among fans because of the unusual nature of seeing a game at them. How many have you visited?
We have exactly 20 weeks until the kickoff of the high school football season starting in many states, so each week on Thursday or Friday we will bring to you five more stadiums to look forward to checking out this 2025 campaign.
Starting with 100, here is Part 5 of High School On SI's Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, unique high school football stadiums entering 2025:
80. Spec Martin Stadium (DeLand, Florida)
A popular movie was filmed at this very venue: The Waterboy. If you’ve seen the movie, then you know Spec Martin is where they filmed most of the hit flick.
It’s much more than that, though, as it serves as the home field for Stetson University and DeLand High School. This place, for any given big rivalry game, can size up with just about any other stadium on this list when it comes to Friday night vibes.
79. Durham County Stadium (Durham, North Carolina)
Home to North Carolina's Northern High School Knights, Durham County Stadium holds so much history when looking how far back this specific venue has been standing around.
Durham County Stadium was built back in the late 1950's and has served as the home to many big events throughout the Tar Heel State. Among the events the stadium has hosted, according to Durham County, are the NAIA Football national championship, CIAA Conference football championship, International All-Star soccer games and the King of Spring Lacrosse.
With a seating capacity around 8,500, Willie Bradshaw Field on Durham County Stadium serves up a unique high school football experience for any fan.
78. Derby Athletic Field (Derby, Connecticut)
Tucked away nearby the Osbornedale State Park, the Derby Athletic Field is the second stadium out of Connecticut that makes the list and for plenty of good reasons.
The views during the fall are hard to top as the forestry in the background combined with being minutes away from downtown Derby.
Though small in capacity, seating just under 1,900 fans on any given Friday night, Derby's home field certainly stacks up as one of the better facilities to catch a high school football game in the Constitution State.
77. Chris Gilman Stadium (Kingsland, Georgia)
If you're exiting Georgia down off I-95, it'll be the last high school you drive by heading back into the Sunshine State.
Just over the Florida-Georgia line, this stadium serves as the home stadium for Camden County High School and brings small town vibes on Friday nights. Just minutes away from Kings Bay, Chris Gilman Stadium has a modern look, but gives you the big game feel when it comes to 912 football.
If you’re a high school football fan and like the South Georgia vibes, checking out this stadium is a must.
76. Finlayson Field (Hull, Massachusetts)
Imagine playing at a field where the wind blows so hard that the goal posts sway throughout the game.
That's something the Hull Pirates have to deal with playing at this final stadium on our list here. Finlayson Field arguably has one of the coolest views for any high school stadium we have listed to date as the venue is practically surrounded by water.
When taking a look at this field from an aerial view, there might not be another stadium quite like this one when looking at the New England region.
