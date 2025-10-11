High School

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Connecticut high school football

Robin Erickson

Danbury fell to No. 1 New Canaan on Friday night with a final score of 10-43.
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend of action.

Amity Regional 48, Harding 6

Ansonia 28, Holy Cross 26

Bristol Central 24, Hall 21

Cheshire 28, Hand 27

Cheney 34, Vinal 0

Coginchaug Regional 40, Capital Prep 6

Cromwell 42, Weaver 29

East Haven 20, Wilbur Cross 6

Glastonbury 16, Manchester 0

Granby Memorial 28, CREC 22

Guilford 17, Shelton 0

Haddam-Killingworth 20, Morgan 13

Hamden 47, Hillhouse 13

Law 34, Branford 13

Ludlowe 35, Norwalk 34

Lyman Hall 46, Bassick 6

McMahon 34, Westhill 7

New Britain 42, Southington 14

New Canaan 43, Danbury 10

Newington 18, Farmington 7

North Branford 20, Valley Regional 7

Notre Dame 42, North Haven 14

Oxford 36, Wilby 0

Rockville 35, Stafford 13

Seymour 21, Wolcott 20

Sheehan 28, Xavier 14

South Windsor 50, Conard 26

St. Frances 60, St. Thomas More 0

St. Joseph 16, Ridgefield 0

Staples 7, Wilton 41

Torrington 55, Gilbert 21

Waterbury Career Academy 20, Naugatuck 17

Waterford 35, Ledyard 34

Watertown 21, St. Paul Catholic 14

West Haven 14, Fairfield Prep 17

Windsor 52, Enfield 7

Robin Erickson
