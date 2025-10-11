Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend of action.
Amity Regional 48, Harding 6
Ansonia 28, Holy Cross 26
Bristol Central 24, Hall 21
Cheshire 28, Hand 27
Cheney 34, Vinal 0
Coginchaug Regional 40, Capital Prep 6
Cromwell 42, Weaver 29
East Haven 20, Wilbur Cross 6
Glastonbury 16, Manchester 0
Granby Memorial 28, CREC 22
Guilford 17, Shelton 0
Haddam-Killingworth 20, Morgan 13
Hamden 47, Hillhouse 13
Law 34, Branford 13
Ludlowe 35, Norwalk 34
Lyman Hall 46, Bassick 6
McMahon 34, Westhill 7
New Britain 42, Southington 14
New Canaan 43, Danbury 10
Newington 18, Farmington 7
North Branford 20, Valley Regional 7
Notre Dame 42, North Haven 14
Oxford 36, Wilby 0
Rockville 35, Stafford 13
Seymour 21, Wolcott 20
Sheehan 28, Xavier 14
South Windsor 50, Conard 26
St. Frances 60, St. Thomas More 0
St. Joseph 16, Ridgefield 0
Staples 7, Wilton 41
Torrington 55, Gilbert 21
Waterbury Career Academy 20, Naugatuck 17
Waterford 35, Ledyard 34
Watertown 21, St. Paul Catholic 14
West Haven 14, Fairfield Prep 17
Windsor 52, Enfield 7