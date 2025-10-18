High School

Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025

Robin Erickson

No. 2 ranked Avon Old Farms took down Taft School on Friday night with a final score of 28-14.
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend of action.

Avon 29, Tolland 12

Avon Old Farms 28, Taft School 14

Bethel 34, New Milford 24

Bloomfield 54, Plainville 41

Brookfield 54, Foran 7

East Catholic 36, Lewis Mills 20

Fairfield Prep 24, Maloney 10

Griswold 37, Bacon Academy 10

Guilford 34, Platt 20

Killingly 42, Masuk 7

Middletown 8, Bristol Eastern 6

New Fairfield 21, Stratford 19

Newtown 24, Bunnell 0

Nonnewaug 61, Platt Tech 34

Northwest Catholic 14, Rocky Hill 7

Plainfield 24, Wilbur Cross 12

Prince 46, Amistad 2

Stonington 49, Montville 8

Valley Regional 21, Coginchaug Regional 0

Weston 38, Notre Dame Catholic 35

Wethersfield 39, Edwin O. Smith 7

Woodstock Academy 36, Windham 14

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

