Connecticut High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Connecticut high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend of action.
Avon 29, Tolland 12
Avon Old Farms 28, Taft School 14
Bethel 34, New Milford 24
Bloomfield 54, Plainville 41
Brookfield 54, Foran 7
East Catholic 36, Lewis Mills 20
Fairfield Prep 24, Maloney 10
Griswold 37, Bacon Academy 10
Guilford 34, Platt 20
Killingly 42, Masuk 7
Middletown 8, Bristol Eastern 6
New Fairfield 21, Stratford 19
Newtown 24, Bunnell 0
Nonnewaug 61, Platt Tech 34
Northwest Catholic 14, Rocky Hill 7
Plainfield 24, Wilbur Cross 12
Prince 46, Amistad 2
Stonington 49, Montville 8
Valley Regional 21, Coginchaug Regional 0
Weston 38, Notre Dame Catholic 35
Wethersfield 39, Edwin O. Smith 7
Woodstock Academy 36, Windham 14