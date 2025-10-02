High School

Hartford & New Haven Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025

Get Hartford & New Haven area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Connecticut high school football season continues on October 2

Robin Erickson

No. 2 Choate Rosemary Hall School hosts No. 4 Avon Old Farms on Saturday at 3:00 PM in a top-five Connecticut matchup.
There are 51 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area from October 2 through October 4, including matchups involving several of the top 10 teams in Connecticut. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Connecticut's top teams as No. 5 Killingly takes on New London on Friday night at 5:00 PM. Then, on Saturday, No. 4 Avon Old Farms travels to face No. 2 Choate Rosemary Hall School at 3:00 PM in a top-five matchup.

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Thursday, October 2, kicking off with Ledyard taking on Montville at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Ledyard (2-1) vs Montville (0-3) - 6:00 PM

Oxford (1-2) vs Holy Cross (2-1) - 6:30 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 41 games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 8 Hand taking on Hamden at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Edwin O. Smith (1-2) vs RHAM (0-3) - 12:00 PM

Killingly (3-0) vs New London (1-2) - 5:00 PM

Hillhouse (1-1) vs Bassick (1-2) - 5:00 PM

Platt Tech (2-1) vs Thames River (1-2) - 6:00 PM

Waterford (2-1) vs Plainfield (2-1) - 6:00 PM

Xavier (1-2) vs West Haven (1-2) - 6:00 PM

Amistad (0-3) vs Nonnewaug (3-0) - 6:00 PM

Rocky Hill (1-2) vs Lewis Mills (1-2) - 6:00 PM

Northwest Catholic (3-0) vs Plainville (2-1) - 6:00 PM

Lyman Hall (3-1) vs East Haven (0-3) - 6:00 PM

East Catholic (1-2) vs Tolland (0-3) - 6:00 PM

New Britain (2-1) vs Enfield (2-1) - 6:00 PM

Hand (3-0) vs Hamden (0-3) - 6:00 PM

Morgan (0-3) vs Cromwell (3-0) - 6:00 PM

Bloomfield (1-2) vs Avon (0-3) - 6:00 PM

Sports & Medical Sciences Academy (0-3) vs Rockville (3-0) - 6:30 PM

Joel Barlow (1-2) vs Brookfield (2-1) - 6:30 PM

Stonington (1-2) vs Windham (1-2) - 6:30 PM

Stafford (2-1) vs Ellington (3-0) - 6:30 PM

Middletown (3-0) vs Newington (3-0) - 6:30 PM

Law (2-1) vs Notre Dame (0-3) - 6:30 PM

East Lyme (2-1) vs Fitch (2-1) - 6:30 PM

North Branford (2-1) vs Haddam-Killingworth (2-1) - 6:30 PM

Manchester (1-2) vs Maloney (3-0) - 6:30 PM

Harding (2-1) vs Norwich Free Academy (0-3) - 6:30 PM

Weaver (1-1) vs Coginchaug Regional (0-2) - 6:30 PM

Amity Regional (2-1) vs Sheehan (2-1) - 6:30 PM

Wethersfield (1-2) vs Berlin (3-0) - 6:30 PM

Crosby (1-2) vs St. Paul Catholic (1-2) - 6:30 PM

Woodland Regional (3-0) vs Watertown (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Foran (1-2) vs Guilford (2-1) - 7:00 PM

New Milford (1-2) vs Masuk (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Naugatuck (0-3) vs Gilbert (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Derby (1-2) vs Wolcott (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Kennedy (0-3) vs Waterbury Career Academy (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Bristol Eastern (0-3) vs Farmington (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Windsor (3-0) vs Bristol Central (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Cheshire (2-1) vs North Haven (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Pomperaug (1-2) vs Bethel (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Torrington (2-1) vs Ansonia (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Wilbur Cross (0-2) vs Branford (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Hartford & New Haven High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025

There are eight games scheduled across the Hartford & New Haven metro area on Saturday, October 4, kicking off with Cheney taking on O'Brien at 10:00 AM. You can follow every game live on our Hartford & New Haven High School Football Scoreboard.

Cheney (0-3) vs O'Brien (2-1) - 10:00 AM

Conard (1-2) vs East Hartford (1-2) - 1:00 PM

Simsbury (0-3) vs South Windsor (1-2) - 1:30 PM

Avon Old Farms (3-0) vs Choate Rosemary Hall School (2-1) - 3:00 PM

Southington (1-2) vs Hall (2-1) - 3:00 PM

Glastonbury (2-1) vs Platt (2-1) - 6:00 PM

Seymour (3-0) vs Wilby (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Prince (1-2) vs Abbott (1-2) - 7:00 PM

