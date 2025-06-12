Q&A with Cheshire Academy 4-Star QB Keegan Croucher
Keegan Croucher has been turning heads as he prepares for his junior campaign with the Cheshire Academy football team in Connecticut.
A New York native, Croucher is the starting quarterback at Cheshire. Before making his way to Connecticut, he played a couple of seasons at Fonda-Fultonville – a Section 2 program within NYSPHSAA.
Croucher, a 4-star QB, is now in the spotlight with the Cats. In his 2024 season at Cheshire, the junior recorded 2,052 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and a QB rating of 121.6.
His play-making abilities have caught the attention of numerous Division I programs. Croucher has received offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Syracuse, UConn, UMass and Virginia.
Croucher has been in contact with Clemson. He has scheduled visits at Missouri, Penn State and Miami.
“I’m really grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given,” Croucher said.
Croucher, who’s played QB since he was five years old, has enhanced his skill under center from his days competing in pop warner to now at the high school level.
Two more seasons await Croucher at Cheshire, then he’ll make the jump to college football.
“I’ve played quarterback my whole life,” Croucher said. “It’s the only position I’ve ever played. I’ve always wanted the ball in my hands. I’ve taken everything I learned back at home and throughout my career and brought it to Cheshire.”
We recently spoke with Croucher about going through the college decision-making process, the transition from Fonda-Fultonville to Cheshire and his upcoming junior season with the Cats.
Q: What’s the experience been like as you get closer to making your college decision?
A: “It’s been an amazing process. It’s been busy in the springtime, and I expect it will be that way in the summer. I’ve had a lot of people helping me through the process, so I’ve just been enjoying it while looking at all the schools and my options.”
Q: How was the transition from Fonda-Fultonville to Cheshire Academy?
A: “It’s a big difference, especially when it comes to football. One of the reasons I picked to go to Cheshire was because the competition was higher (than Fonda). It was a good transition and I adjusted to it well. It’s the best decision I could have made.”
Q: Overall, how do you think your first season with Cheshire went?
A: “Personally, I think it went really well. I improved my game in some ways and got better. As a team we went 5-4. It’s not the best, but the competition is tough because you’re facing a lot of potential Division I athletes. This upcoming season, I think we’re going to do really well.”
Q: How’s the 2025 season looking for you and Cheshire?
A: “I’m excited for it. We’ve got some kids coming back that are really good. I’m looking forward to showing off my abilities and winning some games. I think the (NEPSAC) will be a lot better this year than it was last year. It’ll be a challenge, but it’ll be really good for me and the team.”
Q: What are you hoping to work on or develop this season and going into your final season next year?
A: “Learning the defenses and handling the mental part of the game is huge. I think (QB) is the toughest mental position in all of sports. I want to continue to grow as a player, by building my arm and being more accurate. I’ve been working with a new QB coach and we’ve been doing a phenomenal job together, so we’ll see how things go.”
