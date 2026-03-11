Quarterfinals Set For 2026 CIAC Boys Basketball State Tournaments

With the Division I CIAC Boys Basketball State Tournament tipping off and concluding its “second-round” yesterday, the quarterfinal matchups for all five divisions across the state are set.

Divisions II and IV will begin their respective quarterfinal tournaments tomorrow on Thursday, March 12, as the three other divisions (I, III, and V) will tip off their quarterfinal tournaments a day later on Friday, March 13. All five of the top seeds are still alive in each tournament.

Here are the quarterfinal matchups and predictions for each game:

Division I Matchups (Friday, March 13)

-No. 1 Staples vs. No. 8 New London (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 2 West Haven vs. No. 7 Ridgefield (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 East Catholic vs. No. 6 Notre Dame-West Haven (6:00 p.m.- @ New Britain High School)

-No. 4 Northwest Catholic vs. No. 5 Notre Dame-Prep (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Staples defeats New London, West Haven defeats Ridgefield, Notre Dame-West Haven defeats East Catholic, Northwest Catholic defeats Notre Dame-Prep

Division II Matchups (Thursday, March 12)

-No. 1 Windsor vs. No. 9 Fairfield Ludlowe (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 2 Trumbull vs. No. 7 Bunnell (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 East Hartford vs. No. 6 Newington (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 12 New Canaan vs. No. 13 Maloney (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Windsor defeats Fairfield Ludlowe, Trumbull defeats Bunnell, East Hartford defeats Newington, Maloney defeats New Canaan

Division III Matchups (Friday, March 13)

-No. 1 Ellington vs. No. 24 Amity (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 2 North Haven vs. No. 10 Bethel (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 SMSA vs. No. 6 Wilby (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 4 Stratford vs. No. 5 Grasso Tech (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Ellington defeats Amity, Bethel defeats North Haven, Wilby defeats SMSA, Stratford defeats Grasso Tech

Division IV Matchups (Thursday, March 12)

-No. 1 Woodland v. No. 9 Griswold (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 Nonnewaug vs. No. 6 Windham Tech (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 4 Granby Memorial vs. No. 5 Cromwell (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 7 Abbott Tech vs. No. 18 Joel Barlow (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Woodland defeats Griswold, Windham Tech defeats Nonneaug, Granby Memorial defeats Cromwell, Abbott Tech defeats Joel Barlow

Division V Matchups (Thursday, March 12)

-No. 1 Stafford vs. No. 8 East Granby (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 2 Haddam-Killingworth vs. No. 10 Terryville (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 3 Hartford Public vs. No. 22 Thomaston (6:00 p.m.)

-No. 4 Somers vs. No. 5 Coventry (6:00 p.m.)

Predictions: Stafford defeats East Granby, Haddam-Killingworth defeats Terryville, Hartford Public defeats Thomaston, Somers defeats Coventry