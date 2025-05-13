RHAM (Connecticut) hires former East Catholic as their next head football coach
RHAM High School of Hebron (Connecticut) has finalized a deal to appoint Steve Calande as the next head coach of their football team, according to a report by CTFootballScoop on X/Twitter.
Calande has years of experience at the head coaching position, and started at East Catholic in 2012. Before that, Calande was the head coach of another Connecticut high school. He had previously been with Old Town high school, a job he resigned from.
Last season East Catholic went 9-2 under Calande, and secured a 6-1 record in league play. Their two losses were against Bloomfield.
RHAM will be getting a great coach which is much needed. Last season they posted a 4-7 record going 3-4 in league play. They had some big wins against Montville and Middletown, but struggled elsewhere.
Steve Calande will come in as the Head Coach for the RHAM Raptors this upcoming fall 2025 football season.
