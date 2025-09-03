St. Joseph’s Jake Rios Voted High School on SI’s Top Defensive Back in Connecticut
Rios will be a junior for the Cadets this season
Jake Rios, a senior at St. Joseph High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top defensive back in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.
Rios received 70.13% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
In 2024, Rios racked up 76 tackles, two interceptions, two pass deflections, a fumble recovery and caused two fumbles for the state champion Cadets last year. As a receiver, he had 35 catches for 487 yards and five touchdowns.
St. Joseph went 10-3 last season. The team opens its 2025 campaign against Notre Dame on Thursday (Sept. 4).
