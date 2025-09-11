High School

Taft School’s Xavier Hairston Voted High School on SI’s Top Running Back in Connecticut

Hairston, a Class of 2028 student-athlete, transferred from Plainville to The Taft School

Kevin L. Smith

Taft School Athletics

Xavier Hairston, a Class of 2028 transfer at The Taft School, has been voted High School on SI’s top running back in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.

Hairston received 47.33% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

A sophomore, Hairston transferred from Plainville to The Taft School and reclassified to 2028. Last season, he ran for 1,307 yards and 15 touchdowns on 215 carries. Hairston had 1,760 all-purpose yards and 18 total scores, as well.

The Rhinos open their 2025 campaign against Cheshire Academy on Friday.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Connecticut