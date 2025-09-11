Taft School’s Xavier Hairston Voted High School on SI’s Top Running Back in Connecticut
Hairston, a Class of 2028 student-athlete, transferred from Plainville to The Taft School
Xavier Hairston, a Class of 2028 transfer at The Taft School, has been voted High School on SI’s top running back in Connecticut heading into the 2025 season.
Hairston received 47.33% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
A sophomore, Hairston transferred from Plainville to The Taft School and reclassified to 2028. Last season, he ran for 1,307 yards and 15 touchdowns on 215 carries. Hairston had 1,760 all-purpose yards and 18 total scores, as well.
The Rhinos open their 2025 campaign against Cheshire Academy on Friday.
