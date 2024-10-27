Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings (10/27/2024)
Preseason high school football games kicked off a few weeks ago throughout the state of Connecticut starting the week of Sep. 12. The Connecticut regular season kicked off this past weekend with a full slate of games.
The No. 1 team in the Constitution State continues to be powerhouse Brunswick School followed by newbie Choate Rosemary Hall School, Greenwich and then Windsor, which begins the season at 6-0.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Connecticut’s elite high school football teams, heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 10 Connecticut high school football rankings
1. Brunswick School (6-1)
A private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Brunswick School, with Clemson commitment Blake Hebert running the show offensively. He’s got Notre Dame commit Matty Augustine on one side and Syracuse commit Jaylen Pray on the other. The Bruins did lose their first game of the season against Phillips Exeter Academy, 34-26.
2. Choate Rosemary Hall School (6-0)
Another private school that’s loaded with talent across the board is Choate Rosemary Hall School. The Wild Boars picked up win No. 6, 34-7 over Loomis Chaffee School. Connecticut's top player per 247Sports resides at Choate Rosemary in 4-star offensive lineman Will Black, who is committed to Notre Dame. A Nov. 2nd date with Avon Old Farms looks to be a highly anticipated meeting between the two state powers.
3. Avon Old Farms (4-2)
The Beavers opened up the season with a loss, but bounced back with a Week 2 victory over Kent School, 42-6. In Week 3, AOF fell to No. 1 Brunswick Scool, 28-7. They feature one of the state’s most overall talented programs. Avon Old Farms has 3-star offensive tackle Owen Aliciene (Penn State commitment) and 3-star defensive lineman Dante Recker (Maryland commitment) highlighting a very talented roster. Next week's matchup with Choate Rosemary will be one to watch in Connecticut.
4. Windsor (6-0)
Breaking through into the rankings for the first time this season is Windsor, who defeated Maloney handily, 40-14, a couple weeks ago. Windsor's latest victory was a 58-0 rout of Enfield.
5. New Canaan (5-1)
We debated on how far the Rams would drop after having their 14-game winning streak snapped in a 14-0 loss to Masuk a few weeks ago. Answer was just a few spots because this is still a really good team despite dropping a game. New Canaan picked up a quality win last week, with the Rams winning 32-0 over a solid Wilton team.
6. Masuk (5-1)
Since the loss to Bunnell, the Panthers have refocused and looked pretty darn good. Latest victory was a 42-0 victory over Bethel. This week, Masuk will take on Pomperaug.
7. St. Joseph (5-1)
After needing one of their best efforts to upend North Haven in Week 1, it was much smoother sailing for the Cadets in Week 2 against Westhill, cruising 44-0. The Cadets dropped their first game of the season, 14-0, to Darien. St. Joseph bounced back last week with a 24-0 victory over Ridgefield.
8. Hand (6-0)
The Tigers handily took care of business against Fairfield Prep in Week 2, rolling by the Jesuits 34-3. Hand made its debut a couple weeks ago into the rankings because of the shellacking of Fairfield Prep and this past Friday handily defeated Shelton, 52-29. Unlike many teams on this list, Hand hit the field and cruised to a 26-0 romp of Hillhouse. Coming off a bye week, Hand notched a 35-22 victory over Cheshire.
9. Brookfield (6-0)
Entering the rankings for the first time this season is Brookfield as they upset Bunnell recently. Brookfield continued its winning ways with a 48-7 rout of Pomperaug last week.
10. Greenwich (5-1)
We really like the balance offensive attack led by dual-threat quarterback Michael D'angelo right now. The signal caller has made plenty of plays with his arm and legs, accounting for well over 800 all-purpose yards and 10-plus touchdowns. Greenwich knocked off Bishop Hendricksen, the No. 1 team in Rhode Island, a couple weeks ago and defeated Trumbull last week, 21-7.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn