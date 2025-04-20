Top 10 Connecticut high school softball rankings (4/20/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Constitution State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, Connecticut features several teams that are among the New England region's best around.
Continuing at the top spot is the Masuk Panthers, as they are in the conversation as one of the New England's top squads. Three new teams enter the rankings this week, with Foran, Nonnewaug and Seymour being the newbies.
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in Connecticut? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of this full week of regular season games, as we see it.
Top 10 Connecticut High School Softball Rankings (4/20/2025)
1. Masuk (3-0)
The Panthers went undefeated a year ago and they have continued their winning ways this spring. Masuk's most recent victory came against Norwich Free Academy, 3-2 in eight innings.
2. Ellington (6-0)
There's a lot to like about the Knights this season and one of them is the return of star pitcher Camryn Fisher. The ace pitcher this year has been one of the state's best on the mound, going 6-0 with a incredible 0.00 earned run average and 114 strikeouts.
3. Cheshire (3-1)
Continuing to come in at the third spot in our rankings are the Rams, after they dropped their first game of the season in a 8-0 loss to La Salle Academy (Rhode Island), who is nationally ranked. We don't drop Cheshire because of the loss as it came to New England's top club.
4. Woodland Regional (7-0)
Having a player the talent of Ella Van Alstyne (UMass Lowell commit) back on the mound for your team definitely helps in many aspects. The Hawks have out-scored opponents this season 107-7 through seven games.
5. St. Joseph (5-1)
Always near middle of the pack this season is the Cadets, who have proved themselves as a contender in Class L. Lone loss on the Cadets' season came against New York's St. Anthony's.
6. Seymour (7-0)
The Wildcats make their debut into the rankings this week after shutting out the last three opponents. Seymour have only yielded 16 runs through seven games and have scored in double digits every single contest.
7. Amity Regional (5-0)
Amity Regional has remained undefeated as they've upended teams like Hand, Lauralton Hall, North Haven, Notre Dame Prep and Sheehan. Through five games so far, the Spartans have out-scored opponents 34-5.
8. New Canaan (4-0)
Through four games, the Rams have proven themselves among the best out of Connecticut. New Canaan has defeated teams like Danbury, Glastonbury, Guilford and New Milford.
9. Nonnewaug (6-0)
Sophomore pitcher Scarlett Ivey has been a bright spot for the Chiefs, with the hurler going 5-0, with a 0.88 earned run average and striking out 42 batters.
10. Foran (5-0)
Another team making their debut this week are the Lions as they have been dominant through five games. Foran has out-scored opposing clubs 56-5 this season.
